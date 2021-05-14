FOXBORO — So long as the New England Revolution are creating scoring chances then coach Bruce Arena has to be content, though not necessarily satisfied with the result.
The Revolution make their second home appearance of the season Sunday at Gillette Stadium against defending MLS cup champion Columbus SC at 6 p.m.
“We only saw them once last year, it’ll be an interesting game,” Arena said. “They’ve got a real quality team, in particular with their midfield — (Darlington) Nagbe and Artur are outstanding players and I like their playmaker (Lucas Zelerayan).
“Gyasi Zardes is one of the most dangerous goal scorers in the league. And then you bring (Jonathan) Mensah in, who was one of the top defenders in the league last year. So they’re bringing in a really good team into Foxboro, It’ll really test us.”
The match will be the third in nine days for New England, which is coming off of a 1-1 draw at Philadelphia Wednesday night.
“The defending MLS Cup champions coming into Gillette Stadium, it’s obviously going to be challenging game,” Arena said. “They are off to a little bit of a slow start for them in the league, but we know they are a good team.
“They’ll be a team that’s going to be a handful. Our team continues to move forward. We certainly have a lot of areas where we can improve.”
New England (2-1-2; 8 pts.) didn’t score in that match until the 85th minute when Teal Bunbury scored his fist goal of the season. It was Bunbury’s 43rd goal with New England, the 12-year MLS veteran moving into the No. 4 spot on the club’s all-time goal scoring list.
“The positive part is we’re creating chances,” Arena said.” I think guys are thinking they’re going to be a little bit cleaner with their look at goal. But I’m not concerned. We probably created three or four real good goal scoring opportunities against Philadelphia, that’s a real positive.”
Arena employed a one-striker formation in that match with a trio in the immediate vicinity. “We played three different formations,” Arena said. “I consistently tell you people that you get real hung up on formations. They are starting points. How the 10 field players move dictates your team’s shape and it’s just a starting point.
“We can shift Carles (Gil) around in different spots. We can utilize other players differently. “4-2-3-1, 4-4-2, and 3-4-1-2 — we don’t get real hung up on the formations. We just try to utilize the players we have as best we can and let them react off the starting points of those formations.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.