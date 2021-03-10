FOXBORO -- The New England Revolution will make their return to Gillette Stadium for the 2021 MLS season opener April 24 against D.C. United with an 8 p.m. kickoff.
New England will start its season on the road April 17 at Chicago. The match will mark the 13th consecutive year, and for the 25th time in 26 seasons, that the Revolution will start the season on the road. The Revolution own a 1-6-3 record in their last 10 season openers,
"I think we’re all really excited for that, the opportunity," midfielder Scott Caldwell of Braintree said. "Hopefully, it’s a little different this year and we have a full, complete year beginning to end.”
With Massachusetts transitioning to Phase IV of its COVID-19 reopening beginning March 22, enabling large capacity venues throughout the state to host guests in 2021, the Revolution will welcome a 12-percent capacity crowd when the team makes its home debut.
The remaining dates for the regular season have yet to be finalized.
The Revolution secured points in all but four of their home openers (9-4-5) at Gillette Stadium, and own a 14-6-5 all-time record in opening games in Foxboro.
Last season, the Revolution posted a 3-0-1 mark against D.C. United.
“I think over the course of the last year-and-a-half-plus, we’ve been able to grow each and every day," Caldwell said. "We just continue to improve. I think having the full season this year will only encourage continued success, continued advancement of the team."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.