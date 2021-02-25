FOXBORO -- The Midnight Riders, the loyal band of supporters of the New England Revolution will once again be able to bang their drums and sing.
Soccer fans from throughout the six-state New England region will be welcomed back to Gillette Stadium for the 2021 MLS season.
Following Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker’s announcement that the Commonwealth will transition to Phase IV beginning March 22, enabling large capacity venues throughout the state to host guests in 2021, the New England Revolution look forward to welcoming fans back .
The MLS season will begin April 17 with the complete slate of home matches in Foxboro for the Revolution yet to be finalized.
On the same day Gillette Stadium reaches the milestone of 100,000 COVID-19 administered vaccinations, Gov . Baker announced that under Phase IV guidelines, large=capacity venues in Massachusetts may permit guests at 12 percent capacity.
T he Revolution’s 34-game MLS regular season, the club’s third under Head Coach Bruce Arena, comes on the heels of an appearance in the 2020 Eastern Conference Final. he Revolution players have already reported to the Revolution Training Center in Foxboro for preseason training.
