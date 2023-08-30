FOXBORO — The New England Revolution returned home and continued to keep Gillette Stadium a fortress on Wednesday night, beating the New York Red Bulls in a 1-0 final in MLS play.
The win stretched the Revs' unbeaten streak at home to 14 straight matches as they improved to 14-7-5 this season to keep hold of second place in the Eastern Conference. New York falls to 7-8-12, falling to 13th in the conference.
After a quiet opening 30 minutes, the Revs got on the board with a Giacomo Vrioni score from inside the box off an assist from Mark-Anthony Kaye.
Kaye, near midfield, found Vrioni on the break up the sideline, leading to the striker bringing it inside the box in close to Red Bulls keeper Carlos Coronel. Off to his right, Vrioni picked the far goal post and rang it inside the goal to make it a 1-0 contest as the game eclipsed 30 minutes.
From then on to halftime, neither side broke through as the Red Bulls’ attacking front struggled to make a challenge on goal. Despite free kicks from close range, the Red Bulls put only one shot on goal through 80 minutes of action. Their first corner kick of the game came in the 84th minute, and resulted in a non-competitive attempt on goal.
Chances continued in the final 15 minutes for New York, but the Revs’ back line held firm and helped Earl Edwards Jr. record a clean sheet. He made two saves while New York’s Coronel made five saves..
Possession between both sides was 50-50 through the game. New England led the corner battle 8-2 and are now winners of three of their last five, including Leagues Cup play. The win was the first for the Revs over the Red Bulls since July 31, 2021, when they won 3-2.
New England returns on Saturday in another home contest, playing Austin FC. Kickoff at Gillette is 7:30 p.m.
