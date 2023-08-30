2023-08-31-Revs-celeb
Revolution players Carles Gil (10), Nacho Gil (23), Giacomo Vrioni, center, and Matt Polster celebrate during New England’s win over the New York Red Bulls Wednesday night at Gillette Stadium.

 David Silverman / New England revolution

FOXBORO — The New England Revolution returned home and continued to keep Gillette Stadium a fortress on Wednesday night, beating the New York Red Bulls in a 1-0 final in MLS play.

The win stretched the Revs' unbeaten streak at home to 14 straight matches as they improved to 14-7-5 this season to keep hold of second place in the Eastern Conference. New York falls to 7-8-12, falling to 13th in the conference.

Tyler Hetu can be reached at 508-236-0375 or on Twitter @thetylerhetu.