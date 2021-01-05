FOXBORO — New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner and defender Henry Kessler have been called for the United States Men’s National Team’s annual January camp .
Turner, 26, will be making his third call-up to the USMNT while Kessler will join the U.S. Under-23 national team.
‘he senior team, comprised of 12 MLS players, will train alongside the U-23 USMNT at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., from Jan. 9 through Jan. 24, at which point several U-23 players will be elevated to the full USMNT roster in advance of a planned match at the end of the month
Turner participated with the USMNT in the Concacaf Nations League group stage play in November 2019, as well as last year’s January Camp. He will be seeking his first international appearance when the USMNT returns to play with a planned match at the conclusion of January Camp.
The USMNT is preparing for a 2021 slate that includes the Concacaf Nations League Final Four, the Gold Cup, and the start of 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifying.
Turner turned in a prolific season in goal for New England, which saw him finish second in the MLS Goalkeeper of the Year voting and take home Revolution Team MVP and Player of the Year honors.
He finished the 2020 campaign ranked inside the top five among all MLS goalkeepers in saves and saves percentage, and set a club record with a 1.09 goals against average on the year.
Despite the shortened season, Turner also submitted a single-season career-high six shutouts.
The 22-year-old Kessler will be making his USMNT under-23 debut. It marks his first call-up to the national team at any age level.
Head Coach Jason Kreis’ U-23 MNT is convening for the first time since March 2020 in preparation for the Concacaf Men’s Olympic Qualifying Championship. Kessler appeared in all but one game across all competitions at center back for the Revolution in 2020, including four starts in the Audi 2020 MLS Cup Playoffs. He paced New England in interceptions (34), tackles won (21), possessions won (123), and clearances (83), and became the first rookie to win Revolution Defender of the Year since 2011.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.