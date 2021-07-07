FOXBORO — Sitting atop the Eastern Conference might come as a surprise, and so is the unbeaten status of the New England Revolution within the confines of Gillette Stadium.
The Revolution have taken points out of 10 of 12 matches thus far. New England not only is the Beast of the East, but is the lone MLS franchise still undefeated at home this season at 5-0-0.
“It’s hard sometimes to kind of pinpoint what’s going to make you a great team at home or away, but I think it’s making sure that we keep this home field advantage,” veteran Revolution forward Teal Bunbury said.
“We know it’s tough for other teams to come in and play here and we try to use that to our advantage.”
New England, which had the start of its home match against Toronto FC Wednesday night delayed by 1 1/2 hours due to lightning, is one of the best attacking teams in MLS, ranking third in goals (20), first in first-half goals (11), second in assists (22) and corner kicks (79), seventh in shots (161) and fourth in shots on target (62).
“There are great people working for the club,” midfielder Tommy McNamara said of the team’s success so far. “All throughout the sporting side of things — the players, the medical staff, the administrative staff. It’s really good people and it’s a joy to work here.
“I feel a lot of respect from everybody and building a lot of friendships. It’s very enjoyable and I think it’s kind of shown itself a little bit in the results we’ve had and the togetherness that we show as a group.”
Four of the Revolution’s five wins in Foxboro this season have been by one-goal margins, while the club’s defense has allowed just four goals over that span.
Only Sporting KC has more wins than New England in MLS, and New England’s 24 points are the third-most in the league.
“Ever since Bruce (Arena) got here, we’ve become a much better team,” midfielder Carles Gil said. “We have better chemistry together. We all know one another’s qualities, and we try to create chances to score goals. I think at the end, we’ve played more games together and the team is improving.”
New England’s unbeaten status in Foxboro is the best to ever start a season in club history.
“When I took over here and in May of 2019, we were probably not in a whole lot better shape,” coach Bruce Arena said in comparison to Toronto FC, which entered Wednesday’s match with only one win and on a seven-match losing skid. “So you can do it.“
Striker Gustavo Bou has a five-match goal-scoring streak, two shy of Wolde Harris’ club record of seven set in 2000. His five goals are fourth best in MLS.
Meanwhile, Gil has amassed a club best 10 assists, four of which were game-winners, chance created (62) and successful crosses (50).
“I think every player and every team kind of goes through different adversity in their career and a lot of ups and downs,” Bunbury said. “As a professional athlete, you kind of learn to try to deal with that. I think it’s a lot about sticking together as a unit and as a group.
“A lot of players can understand that when results aren’t going your way, it can be frustrating, but you only got to rely and count on your teammates.
“I think it’s a mindset,” Bunbury added. “Coming off the pandemic and not having fans – I think that’s in our minds as well. So it’s a culmination of many things, but definitely just us being prepared. We’re playing at home and we got to take full advantage of these opportunities.”
“Because it is getting tougher and tougher to get results on the road.”
