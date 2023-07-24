PAWTUCKET — Former New England Revolution Director of Soccer Operations Jason Goye has joined Rhode Island FC as the head of team administration, the club announced on Monday.
Rhode Island FC, which will play its debut season in the 2024 USL Championship league, also added Sean Carey to the club’s staff as an assistant general manager.
Goye worked for five seasons with the Revolution and was named MLS Team Administrator of the Year in 2013.
He also was named to the MLS Operations Staff of the Year award in 2016. Goye left the Revolution to work as the director of athletics for the Smithfield Public School system, a position he held until his hiring by RIFC where he will be responsible for overseeing and organizing team logistics.
Carey is a three-time first team All-American college soccer player and was named a USL Coach of The year finalist in 2006. He most recently worked in a management role with the New England Club Soccer League and founded CMB Soccer, which helps provide positive developmental experiences for soccer leagues across the country.
He will support head coach and general manager Khang Smith with player scouting and development.
Rhode Island FC will play its inaugural season at Bryant University’s Beirne Stadium. Construction started late last year on the state-of-the-art Stadium at Tidewater Landing which, upon completion, will be the permanent home of Rhode Island FC.