FOXBORO — Brian McDonough has not played a snap in the National Football League, but he knows better than most what it takes to succeed between the lines.
That is good news for New England Patriots’ defensive end Derek Rivers, who McDonough believes is poised for a breakout season.
“This is the best I’ve seen him,” said McDonough, owner and trainer at Edge Performance Systems, where Rivers trained four times a week this offseason in Foxboro. “Obviously, he’s pushed the strength curve quite a bit. He’s continued to accumulate strength and continued to get more explosive.
“He is faster, more explosive, better conditioned,” McDonough said. “He has better muscular endurance this year than he did last year.”
McDonough has trained more than 200 players from the National Football League. He has worked with both past and present Patriots since 2001 while some of his most recent work includes aiding in Julian Edelman’s recovery from a torn ACL. With the help of McDonough, who is featured in the receiver’s ‘100% Julian Edelman’ documentary. Edelman, of course, came back stronger and earned Super Bowl LIII MVP honors.
Rivers is in a similar position to the one Edelman was.
A 2017 third-round pick, Rivers tore his ACL during the preseason before his rookie year started. It caused him to miss the 2017-18 season and likely played a part in him only playing six games during the 2018-19 season.
That may all be behind him now.
Rivers has shown a major jump during training camp. He has been working with the first team this preseason and continues to do so at the Patriots’ joint practices in Detroit this week.
“I feel good, praise God,” said the 6-foot-5, 250-pound Rivers. “Just been getting better, for real. Just trying to mentally, physically, spiritually, trying to get better and have fun doing it.”
McDonough has high hopes for his client, who he has spent the last three years with.
“I think Derek (Rivers) is in an amazing position and he’s poised to have a breakout year,” McDonough said.
“I have seen it before in different guys and, you know, a lot of time you see some of the guys it’s taken, especially in this system, a few years to understand the system and to continue to get stronger and continue to build trust with the organization,” he added.
“He’s the best he’s looked physically, and like I said, I think he’s going to surprise a lot of people and have a great year.”
Rivers said a main objective for him this offseason was making sure he continued to “keep the legs strong” so he and McDonough put a heavy emphasis into squats and explosive Olympic lifts. They also worked on agility and sprint work, as Rivers wanted to make sure he was able to hold his speed without tiring.
McDonough said Rivers’ commitment to his training program has been exceptional. He said Rivers is among the “top-three” hardest working professional athletes he has worked with.
It comes as notable praise as McDonough has trained former Patriots like Super Bowl MVP Deion Branch, Rob Gronkowski, Randy Moss, Troy Brown, Adam Vinatieri, Wes Welker and Jerod Mayo. He has also worked with NHL players such as Charlie Coyle, Jack Eichel, and Jimmy Vessey, as well as MLB players.
“Derek is right up there with some of my top guys as far as his work ethic and how dedicated he is to his craft,” McDonough said. “He pays attention to detail like how he eats, how much sleep he gets, how well he’s hydrated.”
Coach Bill Belichick previously said he has been impressed with Rivers’ work ethic too.
“Derek’s improved in every area,” Belichick said in January. “So, he works very hard, has improved physically, technique-wise, obviously understanding and execution of the defense. So, he’s gotten better in every area, works really hard.”
While his work ethic proves noteworthy, what’s not to be forgotten are the physical traits the Youngstown State product encompassed before the injury.
At the NFL Combine, Rivers ran a 4.61 40-yard dash with a 4.40 shuttle and 6.94 three-cone drill. Those measurables align closer to an NFL receiver than a defensive end. They carried some high expectations for the team’s first selection, 83rd overall, after the Patriots traded its first and second round picks.
Those expectations had to quickly be tailored after the injury, however. At least until this point. Rivers played six games in his NFL career, including a four-week stretch from mid-October to early November in which he played every game.
He did not play again until the regular-season finale against the New York Jets, where he recorded the lone sack of his career. He played in the AFC Divisional playoff game against the Los Angeles Chargers, but was not active for either the AFC Championship or Super Bowl, partly due to the fact the Patriots focused on the defensive backfield those two games.
Despite a far-from-ideal start to his professional career, Rivers has remained positive through it all.
“Praise God, everything happens for a reason and I know it was grace that came out of it,” Rivers said. “For real, it was such a blessing. God is good and it gave me a time to kind of rest when it did happen.
“And then I was able to (return) last year and I went up against Trent Brown every single day. And he’s, honestly, I think he’s one of the better tackles in the league. So going up against somebody like that makes you that much of a better player.
“Not even just physically on the field, but spiritually, man, just trying to learn things. God showed me things I never knew before so, like I said, just trusting in him and knowing he got it. It was an awesome experience. So, there was no frustration at all.”
His type of attitude is not something you see often, McDonough said.
“He’s very unique in that sense,” he said. “He has so much faith in God that it was in God’s plan for him and to overcome those obstacles. He’s been challenged. And, you know, it was extremely refreshing, and quite impressive, just to see the attitude that he had during that time.”
The Patriots look to have the makings of a formidable defense this year. Dont’a Hightower, Jamie Collins, Kyle Van Noy, Michael Bennett, Stephon Gilmore, Devin McCourty, Patrick Chung and others give the team play-makers on every level.
The development of Rivers would certainly add to it. And working with those players is something he said he’s enjoyed to this point.
“It’s a blessing ‘cause you get to learn from those dudes,” Rivers said. “And you get to pick their brain and kind of watch them on film, see how they do things and compete with them. That’s a blessing because it helps you become a better player.
“Our room is so tight, honestly our defense is so tight that we can go to anybody and work with and learn from them. Just everybody on the team, you can go to them.”
