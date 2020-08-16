NORTH ATTLEBORO — “The Shed” has become the source for social interaction, the go-to spot on campus for physical and mental well-being, and the breeding ground for the very best of what is to come for, hopefully, the 2020 edition of Rocketeer football at North Attleboro High School.
Under the guidance of former Big Red running back/defensive back Kevin Mahoney (class of ’05), “The Shed” at the south end of Raymond Beaupre Field has become the in-person extension of the former Rocketeer’s virtual workouts during the pandemic-stricken final months of the second semester.
“He had instant credibility with the kids,” Rocketeers head football coach Donny Johnson said of Mahoney becoming an unofficial member of Team Big Red. “He led a great effort through the winter getting our kids back into our weight room and pushing each other,” Johnson added of Mahoney’s devotion and dedication to educating future football players in their physical well-being.
No sooner had the sting of a one-TD loss to archrival Attleboro on Thanksgiving Day at Community Field subsided, when equipment was being returned on the subsequent Monday, more than two-dozen Rocketeers pledged to begin training for the 2020 season.
Johnson and the North staff opted to have Mahoney coordinate a “one-voice” approach to training, rather than each Rocketeer following the guidance of their own personal trainers. “We saw huge gains in strength.”
Then the COVID-19 paddemic arrived in mid-March, and access to North Attleboro High’s wellness center was under lock and key. “During the school closure, Mahoney continued to lead workouts by setting up a YouTube channel. “For kids who didn’t have weights at home, he had them fill their backpacks and lift things like that,” Johnson said.
When Massachusetts gained a better health perspective and Governor Charlie Baker began the step-by-step process of returning to normalcy, the Rocketeers gained access to a maintenance shed at the end of Beaupre Field, where some workouts commenced in the mornings. Under Mahoney’s guidance, North Attleboro High trainer Jen Fitzpatrick conducted the workouts in his absence.
Mahoney, a graduate of Norwich University, served as an assistant volunteer coach with the Big Red program in 2019.
“I had reached out to Donny (Johnson) about possibly helping out coaching; they’ve always had volunteer coaches, forever, at least one guy on the staff since I was there,” Mahoney said of desiring to return to the community of North Attleboro some of the riches that he had absorbed during his student-athlete days on Wil Whitty Drive.” I was checking scores, so I reached out to Donny (Johnson).
“I was kind of finding my niche; not really being in the system, I was learning the huddle and all that stuff. It’s completely different from when I was there,” Mahoney said, having played under then-head coach Paul Sullivan (whose son Pat is one of Mahoney’s best buddies) for two seasons and then current Athletic Director Kurt Kummer as a senior.
“It used to be wing-T (offense), but it’s a little more complex now,” Mahoney said of the difference in playbooks more than a decade later, with spread offenses and more of an accent on the passing game. “So I kind of found my niche with the scout team, the young bucks. So we were running scout plays and all that stuff, so Donny said that if you really want to add some value, the offseason weight room could need some help.”
Weight training and conditioning represent a far different world than when Mahoney was a Rocketeer. Many a student-athlete nowadays has his own personal trainer and has access to various forms of strength and conditioning programs. Nutrition, dietary plans, and daily and weekly calendars for development are all pages in the new norm, even in these COVID-19 times in which access to facilities has not been the best or easiest to achieve ambitions and goals.
“There’s all sorts of gyms that they can go to, all sorts of options than there used to be,” Mahoney added. “There are plenty of places to go to get good help from good trainers.”
What Johnson felt needed to be addressed was that instead of 60-70 players each having their own individual workout programs, it would be best for the Big Red to develop a single-minded approach, and sought out Mahoney due to his background.
“They felt that they could use some of that teamwork in the weight room itself,” Mahoney said, who launched an offseason program for the Rocketeers with video workouts. The pandemic took flight and the training became transformed to an online approach by Mahoney. “I took it on to help out in that capacity, so we kind of revamped some stuff. And Jen (Fitzpatrick) has taken over for me at times and been in charge of the COVID protocol — we’re lucky enough to have an outside gym; it’s been really helpful.
“Back in the day, we used to do this and that and be in the gym for hours — while that was true, I wasn’t doing what these kids are doing now, the cleans (and jerks), the squatting. They’re really technically sound.”
The Shed may be a bit spartan, but it has well served its purpose. The 2020 Big Red captains, Jacob Silva, Jared Penta and Harry Bullock, have been instrumental in promoting the esprit de corps.
“With the kids, it’s about going back to basics,” Mahoney emphasized of his curriculum. “I’m big into power-lifting and crossfit (training), so I just kind of implemented that. The kids were totally committed.”
Mahoney sensed the spirit and excitement as soon as the offseason online program and preseason Phase 3 outdoor programs were initiated. “When COVID struck, we had to go virtual, so what I did was put out there, ‘Guys you should be doing these kinds of workouts.’ And after that, I realized that we have to have a long-term solution (due to the pandemic); this was going on a lot longer than anyone expected.”
Both Johnson and Mahoney noticed that the online training programs tremendously engaged the student-athletes, who were adjusting to the new norm of online learning. “I started filming myself in my downstairs basement for some YouTube videos, I would chat with them live on YouTube Messenger, and they would do the workout with me. I had a dumbbell and some body weight stuff and did 30-40 of those, one-hour workouts. I was averaging 12-15 guys, sometimes as many as 20 per workout three or four times a week.”
Then when stay-at-home restrictions were eased, “the atmosphere was electric,” Mahoney said of the activity outside of The Shed. We had 20 kids in the room, but then we staggered things out, and right away we could see that the kids were making big gains. The kids have bought in very heavily.
“We tell them go home and do your stuff with your buddies, but supplement your core lifts and workouts with the trainers,” Mahoney added.
“The kids are awesome, the young bucks (freshmen and sophomores) have really bought in. I love being around the kids, the coaches,” Mahoney added. “Everyone comes back (to North) if you love football,” Mahoney said of the many chapters in his life. “You always stay close to the program. It’s been good to be back, it’s fun. It’s giving back to the community. It’s nice to have that relationship come full circle, go out to dinner with the coaches and watch film together.
“These kids have really come a long way, and it’s starting to take off. Squats and cleans, and we tell them that they will be better football players than they were last year. They’re putting in the real work that will translate to the football field. There’s a bright future that so many kids have bought into the weight room.”
