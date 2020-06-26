Rocketeers' track standout Becker looking forward to hitting track at Stonehill

It was because of osteochondritis dissecans, or OCD for short, that Cassidy Becker became an MVP.
Becker, of North Attleboro, was a gymnast by age 6. Practicing at O’Leary’s Gymnastics Center in Norton, she religiously trained during three-hour sessions, five days a week.
She participated in all four events — floor exercises, balance beam, vaulting and uneven bars — achieving a Level 10 designation, the highest level of merit for club gymnastics, participating in age group meets all through New England and the Northeast.
During her freshman year at North Attleboro High School, Becker competed in gymnastics with both the O’Leary’s Gymnastics Center and the high school team and never really felt much pain or strain in her elbow.
Then, the condition, where cartilage separated and formed loose bodies in her elbow joint, changed all that.
Today, the Stonehill College-bound track scholarship recipient leaves North Attleboro High with five track and field records, one MIAA Meet record and one MIAA State record.
The road to the track was a winding one for Becker. When she arrived at North Attleboro Middle School, Becker had never considered track and field to be an alternative athletic endeavor to pursue, but she began to run the 100- and 200-meter sprints and participate in the long jump, which sparked her interest in the sport.
Still, she had every intention of becoming a member of the Rocketeer gymnastics program and did as a freshman.
But, the interest in track and field didn’t let up.
That spring, she joined the Big Red outdoor program at the urging of middle school track coach Jason Feid and then fell under the mentorship of Scott Holster and Anne Marie McGrail with the North Attleboro High track program.
“I was happier being with my teammates and track and I was moving on,” Becker said of her middle school exposure to the track and field culture. “I did it for fun and Mr. Feid told me that I had a lot of potential, that I should do winter and spring track. He was a big part of me getting into the sport and seeing what I could do.”
“I’ve always been a pretty competitive person my entire life, especially with dance and competitive gymnastics,” she said. “Going into track, I became more competitive and pushed myself.”
As fate would have it, before her sophomore year was about to begin, Becker developed osteochondritis dissecans, the bones in her elbow rubbing together to form a hole in the joint.
The condition involves a loss of blood supply to part of the cartilage within the elbow joint. Its exact cause is unknown, but it may be related to repetitive trauma — multiple episodes of unrecognized injury that damage the bone and cartilage. There also might be a genetic component, making some people more inclined to develop the disorder.
“Gymnastics had always been such a big part of my life — my injury occurred from constant pressure on my elbow over time” Becker said. “The bone just wore away – it was like a pothole in the road.”
Orthopedic specialists determined that Becker had developed an advanced case of OCD, which required not one, but two surgeries to correct.
So in July 2017, physicians from Brigham and Women’s Hospital drew bone from her right knee to fill the hole in her right elbow and then used cadaver bone to fill the hole in her knee – a five-hour procedure done at the Boston hospital.
As Becker furthered her research into the condition, she discovered that it is an increasingly common cause of elbow pain and elbow dysfunction in adolescent athletes and without treatment, lifelong arthritis may develop.
A return to non-throwing sports is generally allowed after a three to four month recovery period depending upon the strength and range of motion.
“I didn’t think my gymnastics career was over,” Becker said of the weeks and months after her surgery. “But they did say it (rehab and recovery) would be one of the hardest things that I would have to do. I was determined to push myself and push myself and get back to where I was (Level 10).”
The procedure to remedy the osteochondritis dissecans resulted in Becker being a bit lop-sided with her stride in her six-month recovery period.
“I had to work with my left arm and left leg in doing everything,” she said. “At the beginning, I was walking around with a bit of a limp, I couldn’t walk a straight line.”
Becker completed her elbow and knee physical therapy simultaneously.
“They started with my knee first (twice a week), bending my knee, then squats, lifting machines, running on an elliptical, a bicycle and when the winter track season (started), I was just kind of getting back to full recovery,” she said.
With the timing and recovery, her interest piqued in converting to a full-time track and field athlete, using the winter season of her sophomore year as a rehab period for her knee and for her arm.
“I realized that I was enjoying myself more with track,” Becker said. “It (surgery) didn’t affect me leaving gymnastics, but it was more of my mindset of going to track.”
“I began to use track to get my muscles back up and with that winter track season (of her sophomore year), it build my strength and I did well competing and I found a love for the team. I found a new love for track.”
Becker actually competed with O’Leary’s for three meets during the fall of her sophomore year at North Attleboro High and qualified for the state individual championship. But, Becker became more and more focused and interested in track and field.
“There was nothing that drove me away from gymnastics,” she said. “It was just me moving past it and seeing that I had potential in track.”
Of course, the decision wasn’t without some concerns.
“I was concerned after surgery that I would never be the athlete that I was before,” she said. “I was nervous, the risks of the surgery not working and whether that I would need more surgery was always a big question for me.”
“I needed to regain the strength back in my knee. I was worried about putting my weight on my knee and seeing if anything would happen – but I didn’t have any issues.”
By the time that the spring track season began for Becker as a sophomore, she was back to running the 100- and 200-meter sprints, while also competing in the triple jump, qualifying for the MIAA State Meet.
“I was surprised because that was less than a year after my surgery was performed,” she said.
As a junior, she branched off into new track and field events – the hurdles (under the direction of coach Lori Seavey), the high jump and pentathlon.
After three winter track seasons and three spring track seasons, Becker found her name in the Rocketeer record books for the individual and team pentathlon, the 4x55 hurdle relay, high jump and long jump records.
Within 18 months of surgery, Becker shattered the NAHS individual and team pentathlon record during the winter season and was a member of the record-breaking 4x55 meter hurdle team.
That trend continued during the spring track season as a junior, Becker being a member of North’s record-setting MIAA Division 3 Relay Meet title-taking high jump relay team and second place 4x100 hurdle relay team. Then she captured the No. 7 spot individually at the MIAA State Pentathlon, while North won the team championship.
Flash forward to this past winter track season when Becker was a member of North’s long jump relay team (with Lily Wetherbee and Olivia Etienvre) that rewrote the Rocketeer school, MIAA Division 3 and MIAA State meet record.
In that same meet, Becker was a member of North’s recording setting high jump team that was a mere two inches off of the MIAA record.
After that season of accomplishment, she, along with many student-athletes, felt the sting of disappointment brought by the coronavirus pandemic.
“I had very high hopes for the (spring track) season and having the privilege to be a captain,” Becker said. “Unfortunately, I did not get to compete.”
Becker completed her studies May 22, followed by a commencement parade around town a few weeks later.
“It was hard to get motivated to do all the (online) stuff,” Becker said of being away from school, her classmates, teammates and teachers for more than two months. “It made me appreciate my teachers more.”
“A big part of me is my academic drive and the balance between my academics and my athletics,” she said. “I had opportunities to go (a) Division I (college for track), but decided against it when hoping to maintain a balance between my academic major of biochemistry and track.”
Whereas both gymnastics and track are individual event sports, Becker became enchanted with the team concept of track — that the second and third places meant much to the embodiment and success of the whole as did measuring individual success by a stop watch and tape measure.
“With gymnastics, having that strong individual background has shaped me to be an individual athlete in general,” Becker said. “I always took it upon myself to get my workouts in, to push myself and make myself the best athlete that I could be.”
Becker, whose track accomplishments skyrocketed beyond her 5-foot-2 frame, expects to compete in the hurdles, high jump (with former Northeastern track athlete and NAHS assistant Nicole Dennard’s guidance) and pentathlon at Stonehill.
“I started breaking school records and team records, it was just amazing,” she said. “I don’t think that I have natural speed, but over time, my work ethic and determination helped me catch the person in front of me.
“Once you step out on the track, all you’re thinking about is bettering your past record, even if you don’t come in first place.”
“I have self-motivation, I would push myself to get that extra speed, those extra few inches. It motivated me. I’ve gone back to who I was, perhaps even better, to become a better athlete.”
