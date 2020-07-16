NEWPORT, R.I. — Andy Roddick’s jaw dropped when he first walked through the International Tennis Hall of Fame.
Upon his induction in 2017, Roddick had been in the midst of many a tennis legend, but never had experienced the details of the sport to such an extent.
When Roddick was in Newport three years ago, he was wide-eyed at the tennis memorabilia from around the world detailing the history of the game.
“To be able to see things and touch things, all the old racquets, the artifacts were really cool for me to see,” Roddick said in a teleconference Thursday.
“When I was walking through it (the Hall of Fame), you feel this big (an inch), you’re walking through all the icons of our sport. I was a fan way before I was a player. To show kids what came before you, how it happened, it is super important to protect the history of our game.
“And being inducted (with Kim Clijsters), I was really sick the night before. The best part of it is that you retire and everyone from your tennis experience, having an excuse to get everyone back together that has helped you along the way. The simple moments were my favorite.”
With the world of professional tennis being in a pause since March, the globe-trotting tennis players hope to resume hitting soon — even if it will be without fans in the stands at the U.S. Open
“It’s tough times (pandemic) all around and we do need to protect our stories and our history. It’s a logistical giant — the folks at the USTA have been incredibly diligent about a a tournament of that scale. I hope it happens.”
Of all the players that have earned the respect of Roddick, there are only a handful that he would relish to hit tennis balls with, either competitively or for fun.
“The first one is Arthur Ashe, I never got the chance to hit with Arthur so that would have been great to hit balls with people I really admired,” Roddick said of the late pioneer of the game.
“Rod Laver would probably be another — I actually got to know him at a couple of events leading up to my (Hall of Fame) induction,” Roddick added of the Australian legend. “If there is a more humble person and has accomplished as much as Rod Laver, I haven’t met that person yet.
“And I know Serena (Williams) is not in the Hall of Fame yet,” but Roddick said that he would like to see if he could return serve against her.
Roddick never played in the Tennis Hall of Fame Championships, but he has become a steward for the sport. The meticulous grounds located off of Bellevue Avenue, the site of the very first U.S. Championships in 1881, would have been abuzz this week with the world’s touring pros playing on its hallowed grass, the lone pro tournament of its type in America.
That was before the COVID-19 pandemic put a padlock on the front door.
“I kind of grew up in the most spoiled generation of tennis,” Roddick said of his brief pro tennis career.
Entering the pros in 2001 at the age of 18, Roddick quickly showed his promise when he defeated seven-time Wimbledon champion and world No. 4 Pete Sampras in the third round of the Miami Masters.
It was a golden era for American tennis and Roddick was the torch-carrier, the last American to win a Grand Slam title too.
“Every week, someone from America was winning, Chrissie Evert and Martina (Navratilova) were huge inspirations,” Roddick said of his early days on the tour and cultivating his craft and persona. “Andre (Agassi), (Michael) Chang, (Jim) Courier and my good friend Jimmy Connors — those were all my idols. But the coolest thing was playing against them as a kid to having a relationship with them on some level.”
The one that he never had an opportunity to hit against was the late Arthur Ashe, for whom the main stadium was named at the U.S. Tennis Center, the sight of the U.S. Open Championship, which will be a fan-less experience when matches get underway in late August.
“My toughest Hall of Fame opponent had to be Andre (Agassi),” Roddick said. “Kind of what I did fit really well into what he did — he wasn’t scared of pace on my serve. He beat me up a couple of times.”
Roddick earned himself to be ranked among the all-time great American tennis players — with Arthur Ashe, Stan Smith, Jimmy Connors, Andre Agassi, John McEnroe and Pete Sampras.
It was his respect for the game which earned him the respect of his peers and tennis fans, announcing his retirement at the age of 30, at the 2012 U.S. Open, walking off of the court for a final time in losing a fourth round match to Juan Martin DelPortro.
Roddick won 74 percent of his professional matches (612-213), winning 131 Grand Slam matches and was ranked among the world’s top 10 players at season’s end nine times.
Roddick won the 2003 U.S. Open, advancing to the quarterfinals or better eight times, in addition to being a Wimbledon finalist in 2004, ‘05 and ‘09.
“The one thing that I was adamant about when I retired was that I wanted to control my geography,” the Texas resident and a Tennis Channel commentator said of being with his family “a lot more than the first part of my life. I’m not involved in tennis much day to day now. I don’t know that I’m going to travel 30 weeks a year to sit in a bar and talk about it (tennis). But, tennis is my first love.”
