There is no truth to the rumor that Tajuan Buchanan placed himself on the injured list for the New England Revolution’s match Wednesday in Foxboro after celebrating his fourth goal of the season with a 10.0-on-the-degree-of-difficulty backflip Saturday in Toronto.
Buchanan’s goal put New England into the lead, paving the way for a 2-1 decision over Toronto.
And moreover, it was well worth the cost as Buchanan, treated nearly 100 family members. “I mean, my whole family was there,” the Ontario native exclaimed. “My brothers, sisters, my mom, uncles, cousins, former coaches, and teammates. I gave out about 50 tickets and I was told another 30 to 40 were bought.”
By virtue of Gustavo Bou’s second conversion of a penalty kick this season, the Eastern Conference-leading Revolution (13-3-4) have created a 12-point margin over second-place New York City FC and have six more points than any other MLS franchise.
The 43 points taken by New England represent the most ever earned through 20 matches. The Revolution have taken 19 of a possible 21 points in extending their unbeaten streak (6-0-1) to seven matches heading back to Gillette Stadium to meet D.C. United Wednesday. The Revolution have now won four straight road matches for just the second time in club history (the other being in 2008).
“I haven't played in front of my family in, I can't even remember,” Buchanan, a Brampton, Ontario, native said of his homecoming. “It's been years since the last time I played in front of them. Going back to my college days (at Syracuse), they only came up a few times.
“Then going over to New England and COVID and everything last year, I wasn't able to play in front of them. They weren't able to come to the (United) States because of border restrictions.
“This was special. I wanted to play for them and try to get three points and we did that. And to get a goal was huge.”
Buchanan, playing in front of “hometown” fans at BMO Field for the first time, totaled a New England-high three shots in the match, playing 87 minutes. His four goals now rank him third on the club scoring list this season.
“Knock on wood, I’ve always landed it, so hopefully, nothing ever does happen,” Buchanan said of his goal-scoring ceremony. “It just comes to my head in a big moment. I just throw it in and I went to do it.”
Buchanan finished off DeJuan Jones’s cross with a header. “I’m becoming a lot more comfortable finding the game,” he said of his MLS moments. “Moving of the ball and just trying to find spaces to get on the ball and try to be dangerous when I’m on the field.
“So far I’ve been doing that and it’s been helpful. I’m becoming a lot more comfortable playing outside (midfield) or inside.”
Buchanan represented Canada in the CONCACAF series, helping the “Reds” to the semifinal round. He had one goal (in the semis against Mexico) and five assists, and now has having nine “international caps” for his national team.
New England has scored more first-half goals (20) than any other MLS team this season,
New England is 6-2-3 on the road this season, matching a club record for wins, while also representing the most wins away from home in MLS as well.
Additionally, New England is 11-0-2 when scoring the first goal of the match and is now 8-0-1 when leading at the half.
“ I think we all showed a lot of character,” Buchanan added. “Toronto is a team that's looking for results. The boys showed a lot of fight. We stuck through it, even when they scored to tie the game up, we found that winner. We showed a lot of about us.
“We have a deep roster and everyone on this team can start games and win games for us, and it's showing, because we're winning.,”
