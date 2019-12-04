FOXBORO — Kelyn Rowe is back in the uniform of the New England Revolution.
The 28-year-old midfielder, who played with Sporting Kansas City and Real Salt Lake, returned to New England by signing as a free agent.
“Kelyn is a talented player with valuable experience in this league,” said Revolution head coach Bruce Arena of the eight-year MLS veteran, who spent his first seven seasons in New England. “We are pleased to bring him back.”
The Revolution initially acquired Rowe with the third overall selection in the 2012 MLS SuperDraft. Last December, New England traded Rowe’s MLS rights to Sporting KC in exchange for defender Edgar Castillo.
Rowe had two assists in 14 matches for Sporting KC before being traded to Real Salt Lake in August of this season, appearing in four matches.
“New England is a special place to me that feels like home,” Rowe said. “I’m happy for the opportunity to represent the Revolution again. I’m also very excited to work with Bruce. He had me briefly when I was at my best and wants to push me to become greater next season.”
Rowe has appeared in 224 MLS matches over his career, with 169 starting assignments. During that time, he has scored 29 goals and collected 42 assists. He ranks among New England’s all-time leaders in several categories, including matches played, minutes played and matches started.
Rowe has played for four Arena-coached U.S. National teams: with the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup, and at the Under-23, Under-20 and Under-18 levels.
