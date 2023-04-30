FOXBORO — Chad Ryland was a true “futboller,” a soccer player at Cedar Crest High in Lebanon before he was summoned from the soccer pitch to the football field.

Ryland was a four-year starter on the soccer team and three-year starter on the baseball team, but it wasn’t until his junior year of high school that the football coaches at Cedar Crest began catching his ear to put on the pads and a helmet on Friday nights and Saturday afternoons.