MANSFIELD
High school soccer teams in Massachusetts typically play 20 games during the regular season, totaling roughly 80 regular-season games for a four-year starter.
For Mansfield High senior girls goalkeeper Olivia Salisbury, who has been the Hornets’ starting goalie since her freshman year, 32 of those games have been shutouts, including a 3-0 win over Wellesley High Monday night in an MIAA Division 2 first-round tourney game.
Without taking tourney game into the equation, almost half of Salisbury’s matches have ended with her not letting the ball get past her. Salisbury admits that she has a love for the position and some killer instincts between the pipes that helps set her apart from other goalies.
“Being in the net is truly my favorite place to be,” Salisbury said. “Ultimately, the only thing going through my mind is to not let the ball past me. Over the years, the biggest lesson I’ve learned in net is to not hesitate and follow my instinct.”
She first broke the girls shutout record at Mansfield with a win over Canton in the state tournament Round of 32 match last November for her 21st clean sheet.
Salisury then broke the Mansfied Hgh boys record of 24 shutouts, previously held by her assistant coach Robert McDonald, after recording a shutout against Stoughton on Sept. 30. She then surpassed the 30 mark on ‘Senior Night’ against Stoughton once again on Oct. 24.
Salisbury was unaware that she set the overall school mark for shutouts until after the ‘Senior Night’ game when her goalie coach, and Mansfield assistant coach Robert McDonald, announced it to the team.
Her season total currently sits at 10 as postseason play is set to begin within the next few days.
“Going into the season, I knew I was close,” Salisbury said, “but I never knew exactly what game I would beat the record. It made me happy that I didn’t know which game would be the record breaker because I could just play my game and let the rest handle itself.” Salisbury said.
McDonald works closely with Salisbury and has been a significant part of her growth throughout her career. Mansfield head coach Kevin Smith has noticed that growth as a player as well over the past four years.
“It’s pretty cool since Robert held the previous record for the boys with 24,” Smith said. “He’s (McDonald) a goalie coach so works with her 35-40 minutes every practice. Her willingness to learn and improve all the different areas of her game has helped set herself apart. She’s truly committed to the craft.”
Salisbury joined the Hornets as a freshman, the year after Mansfield had graduated 19 seniors from its squad and only had three varsity players returning to the team.
“She broke into the program with a new team, which was unusual to only have three kids coming back,” Smith said. “She played in 19 games as freshman and recorded eight shutouts which was very impressive.”
However, records weren’t on Salisbury’s mind until she initially broke the girls record in her junior season.
“As a freshman, I was just excited to be getting the playing time that I was,” Salisbury said. “The first thing always on my mind is to win the next game and realize shutouts will come with time.”
Salisbury has been a mainstay between the pipes all four years for the Hornets, have secured the sixth seed in the Division 2 playoff brackets with a regular-season record of 11-3-4. They look to make a run at a state championship, with Salisbury being a big part of their chances to make a deep run.
“Having her in goal is a security blanket and you can always go to it and trust it’s always there,” Smith said. “To have the confidence if we make mistakes, she is right there to clean it up and make the save. It’s gives us an advantage to be a bit more offensive-minded.”
Salisbury is looking to become a nurse after college and is currently searching for a program where she can also play soccer. One thing is for certain — whichever college ends up landing her, it will have a solid goalkeeper of the future in its net.