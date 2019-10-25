MANSFIELD -- The Salisbury family is a shield of armor in the Mansfield High soccer world, the last line of defense at Alumni Field.
Anthony, a senior captain with the Hornet boys’ soccer program, is set to conclude his second regular season as the starting goaltender. His younger sister Olivia, a freshman, has started all 16 games at the same position for the varsity girls this season.
Their bond on the back line has been passed down, Olivia said. She can remember watching her older brother’s younger days on the pitch along with her parents, Anthony and Sarah. Olivia looked on fondly, hoping to see her big brother turn away every shot that came his way.
“It definitely made me like the position on the field compared to other positions,” the 15-year-old said. “I would definitely give him credit for getting me into the position and he definitely helps me a lot.”
Anthony said that’s another similarity as he’s grown in his craft with Olivia’s help. He said seeing Olivia perform well in high-pressure situations on the varsity level this season has given him the confidence he can do the same.
“She’s definitely influenced me,” Anthony, 17, said. “I’ve been giving her a lot of feedback over the years and things like that. We kind of bounce some ideas off each other so it’s really helpful.”
Most of those tips dissect what takes place between the lines, and in their case, between the posts. Together they train and work on the fundamentals and technical aspects of the position, like coming off the line and leaping for balls at the highest point. Of course, it is a bit different, with Anthony being 6-foot-3 and Olivia just 5-foot-4.
“It’s quite different,” said Olivia, who played for Nova Premier Soccer Club the past three years. “Him being so tall, he has such a wide wingspan. He can get to some things I can’t and I just have to be able to find a different way to be able to.”
Finding a different way to go about things is one of the helpful tips Anthony has tried to provide. And he knows Olivia is able to make up for it with strengths of her own. First and foremost, Anthony noted Olivia’s ability to pick up aspects of the position quickly.
“If you really know how to play the position, height and stuff like that doesn’t matter. She’s really good at using what size she has to her advantage,” he said.
There are other pieces of advice Anthony has tried to instill. More important than what takes place between the posts, especially when you’re a goaltender, is what takes place between the ears. As a longtime goaltender himself, starting the position in fifth grade prior to playing club when he entered high school, he knows the importance of the mental approach. He tries to let Olivia know the importance of it as well.
“He definitely taught me what I can and can’t do, that some things I’m just not going to be able to stop and how I shouldn’t let that bring me down,” Olivia said. “But also, if I think I could have stopped it I should focus on what I can do better next time I get in that situation.
“He’s also very uplifting, like before a game he’ll definitely encourage me to do good.”
While Olivia was drawn to the keeper position because of her older brother, Anthony has fell in love with it because of the responsibility it entails.
“I love how the game ... can come down to one big save or one mistake and that can be the game,” Anthony said. “So, it’s a lot of pressure, but I love the pressure. It kind of gets me focused in the game. I love it.”
Influences on the Hornets
The way the Salisbury siblings have been able to help each other is similar to the way they have been able to help on their programs.
The Mansfield boys (4-7-4) are in the midst of fighting for an MIAA Tournament berth, in large part because of Anthony. He has allowed just 17 goals in 12 1/2 games with three shutouts on the year. In his junior season he set a school record in shutouts (10). Most recently, Anthony has helped the Hornets tally an unbeaten streak of five games (prior to KP Thursday).
“He’s by far our team leader and he’s arguably our best player this year,” Mansfield boys’ soccer coach Steve Sheridan said. “He brings leadership and athleticism in the goal.”
In the neighboring locker room, Olivia and the Mansfield girls (5-6-4) are also in a fight for an MIAA Tournament berth. The rookie keeper has limited opponents to 14 goals in 15 games (nine goals in four games). It ranks Mansfield fourth in the Hockomock in goals allowed. Olivia has seven shutouts on the year including one against Bridgewater-Raynham and Franklin.
“You graduate the two best goalies in the league last year and you wonder,” Mansfield girls’ coach Kevin Smith said. “And all of a sudden a freshman (Olivia) steps up and has seven shutouts. That’s a very pleasant gift to a coach and a team.”
