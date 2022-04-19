PLAINVILLE — Saratoga Raceway shipper Salt Life made his second start at Plainridge Park a winning one on Tuesday afternoon after capturing the $20,000 featured pace for 5-year-olds and under in commanding fashion.
Salt Life (Nick Graffam) took full advantage of some class relief and went right to the front to control the pace, taking his 1-½ length lead into the stretch and paced strong to the wire to win in 1:54.2. It was the first win of the year for Salt Life, who is owned by his trainer Bruce Mattison, along with Carmen Lemorta.
There were also two divisions of $17,500 condition events for 6-year-olds and under — one for fillies and mares and one for horses and geldings.
In the distaff division, Line Em Up (Luke Hanners) sat the pocket behind Siri Blue Chip (Kevin Switzer Jr.) until the top of the stretch where she found room at the pylons, took the lead and held off a late closing Adashious Blue Chip (Drew Monti) to win by ½ length in 1.55.2.
In the boys split, Optical Illusion N (Jay Randall) followed the live cover of Umberto (Shawn Gray) at the half, who took the lead from the front-running Kick The Dirt Up (Brad Irvine) up the backstretch. Then in the stretch Optical Illusion N out-dueled Umberto and held off a late closing Miki U So Fine (Drew Monti) to win by 3-¼ lengths in 1:54.
Driver Drew Monti won three races on Tuesday, all of whom were trained by Jimmy Nickerson, making them both leaders in their categories for the afternoon. Racing resumes at Plainridge Park on Thursday at 4 p.m.