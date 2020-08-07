NORTON — Mike Belcher had his fastball and his curve ball working while his changeup and slider were carving the corners of the plate.
The recent Norton High graduate, bound for the NCAA Division III program at Rhode Island College, was virtually unhittable with his repertoire of releases creating puffs of smoke in the glove of his catcher.
“You can tell that he was dialed in right from the first pitch,” said Norton catcher K.J. Williams, a Franklin Pierce College sophomore, of Belcher’s 12-strikeout three-hitter on the mound at the Dave Mollica Baseball Complex Friday.
Belcher placed an exclamation mark on his complete-game shutout by sending two runs across the plate in a seven-run sixth inning that capped a 10-0 mercy rule win over Team Callahan in the Attleboro Area Sandlot Baseball League game.
“That was probably the best I’ve thrown this year,” the 6-foot-5 Belcher said. “The last game that we played them, one of their kids hit me in the ankle with a line drive so I was very frustrated.”
The heart of the Team Callahan batting order, the No. 2 through No. 6 hitters, went a combined 0-for-10 with eight strikeouts.
Belcher allowed a Team Callahan leadoff batter to reach base only twice. In the fourth, Tim Callahan singled to start off the frame, and in fifth Jame Alessandro reached base on an error.
Team Harding twice got runners to third base, but both times, Belcher ended the threats with a strikeout.
In the third inning, Jake Palmer poked a first-pitch single into center for Team Harding and advanced when Eoin Kelleher doubled down the third base line. Both baserunners, however, were stranded in scoring position as Belcher retired the bottom two batters in the order on strikeouts.
In the fourth inning, Callahan reached third base via a wild pitch and a ground ball, but that potential game-tying run was erased by Belcher, who struck out Team Harding’s No. 4 batter in the order on three pitches.
“He wanted a little revenge against that team, I could tell catching him in warmups before the game,” Williams said. “From the second that he walked in the park, I could tell that he was gassed up — that was the hardest that I’ve seen him throw.”
Belcher struck out five of the first six batters he he faced, taking two or more strikeouts in five frames. Only once, did he issue a walk, coming with two outs to Max Amaral in the sixth inning.
Belcher aided his own cause in the second inning as he stroked a single up the middle and eventually scored on a two-out, bases-loaded wild pitch.
In the sixth inning, Belcher’s grounder to third base was misplayed, allowing Derek Donahue (walk) and Mike Hutchins (via an error) to cross the plate with runs No. 9 and 10 for Norton.
“I brought as much as I could, I felt that I was on right away,” Belcher said.
Norton was limited to three hits by Attleboro High grad Ryan Morry over five innings as the righthander collected six strikeouts, but a trio of Team Callahan errors in the fifth inning resulted in a pair of Norton runs and a 3-0 lead.
Peter Carullo was hit by a pitch in the leadoff spot, then Williams’ sacrifice bunt was misplayed. Tyler Ahmed’s ground ball was also misplayed, allowing Norton to score its second run. Williams scored when Jordan McBride’s fielder’s choice was misplayed on a throw to the plate.
Norton tacked on all seven of its sixth inning runs with two outs.
Both Dylan Donahue and Carullo drew walks and Williams stroked an RBI single into right field. Ahmed’s ground ball was mis-played allowing two runs to score. After McBride singled and Derek Donahue drew a walk, Hutchins’ ground ball was misplayed as well, sending two more runners across the plate.
There will be a rematch in the semifinal round of the Sandlot League playoffs between Team Callahan and Norton, Tuesday at 5:15 p.m. at the Mollica Complex.
Seekonk 5, Team Harding 3
Jack Murphy socked an RBI single in a two-run third inning that put Seekonk into the lead, while a pair of relief pitchers limited Team Harding to one run over the final three innings.
Seekonk (8-8) hosts a rematch with Team Harding (1-14-1) Monday at 5:15 in a preliminary round playoff game. The winner will play No. 1 seed Team Elliott (12-4) in a semifinal game Tuesday.
Brendan Santos scattered four hits over four innings as the starting pitcher for Seekonk, allowing solo runs in the first and second innings. Aidan Culpan pitched the fifth inning for Seekonk, while Kevin Moszkowicz worked the final two frames.
Justin Vechiarelli belted three hits and Cam Higney two for Team Harding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.