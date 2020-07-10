SEEKONK — Kam Casala is getting his groove back at the plate while batting leadoff for Seekonk in the Attleboro Area Sandlot Baseball League.
The recent graduate of Seekonk High went hitless in his first three appearances at the plate in his season debut. But the UMass-Dartmouth-bound Casala then laced a pair of hits in his second game, and on Friday, smacked three hits while driving in three runs, leading unbeaten Seekonk to a 10-3 victory over Norton.
Casala laced an RBI single during a seven-run second inning for Seekonk (3-0), stroked a two-out, two-run single in the third inning and then belted a hit against, arguably, the best pitcher he will face this summer — Norton High’s Mike Belcher — in the sixth inning.
“It’s been difficult, I’ve only hit in the cage, I haven’t hit live (pitching) in a while,” said Casala.
Casala and his Seekonk High teammates had their South Coast Conference season canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Casala and his elder brother Logan, who is attending Mitchell College, got in some batting practice at any field that they could find open. But the competitive edge of his final season as a Warrior was doused by the coronavirus.
“I’d hit some soft-toss five times a week,” Casala said. “I need to find my timing, the confidence needs to get back up.”
The 6-foot-5 Belcher again provided a dominating pitching performance for Norton. Coming on in relief, Belcher hurled the final four frames, rendering Seekonk scoreless over that span while scattering three hits.
During his stay, Belcher retired eight Seekonk batters on strikes, including the side in the fourth inning. He also picked off a Seekonk runner at first base for the first out of the fifth inning and initiated another pickoff in the sixth inning to end the frame.
Norton (1-2) took a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Matt Lenahan drew a walk, stole second base and scored on an RBI-single to left field off the bat of Derek Donahue. Dylan Donahue followed with a two-out, two-strike RBI single.
Norton added a solo run in the fourth inning with two out. Evan Lander reached base on an infield single, advanced on the first of two hits by Austin Nosky and scored on a wild pitch.
Norton could have had more, putting the leadoff batters on base in each of the first three innings, but Norton stranded a runner at second base in the first inning, stranded two runners in the second inning, left the bases loaded in the third and a runner at second in the fourth inning.
Seekonk starting pitcher Charlie Lehourites got out of the first, third and fourth-inning jams with strikeouts for the final outs.
Seekonk sent 11 batters to the plate, six of whom reached base safety, in the second-inning surge.
Collin McCarthy (two hits, two RBI and Jack Murphy both singled and Kevin Moszkowicz (two hits) was hit by a pitch to jam the bags. Lehourites beat out an infield roller to plate the first run.
Brendan Santos drew a walk to force in a run, Josh Valente punched an RBI-single into right field as Seekonk took the lead.
After Kasala’s first hit, Tom Gordon’s ground ball was misplayed allowing the fifth Seekonk run. Then McCarthy, in his second visit to the plate, drilled a two-out, two-run single into center field.
Seekonk totaled a dozen hits with eight batters reaching base safely.
Seekonk added another trio of runs in the fourth inning. Moszkowicz hammered a leadoff double into left field, then both Lehourites and Santos drew walks. A Valente fielder’s choice scored Seekonk’s eighth run before Casala followed with the second of his three hits.
“It’s been difficult without having all the at-bats I would have had by now playing high school baseball,” Casala said. “I’m still adjusting to my strike zone, swinging at pitches that aren’t in the zone. It’s not easy, but I’m glad to be out here.”
