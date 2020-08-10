SEEKONK -- Cam Culpan slammed the door shut for Seekonk on the upset plans of Team Harding in the preliminary round of the Attleboro Area Sandlot Baseball League playoffs Monday at the Hurley School.
Culpan came on in relief in the fourth inning and proceeded to retire all 12 Team Harding batters that he faced, seven on groundouts and two strikeouts, allowing Seekonk to rally for a dramatic 4-3 win.
Seekonk High grad Brendan Morales, bound for Virginia Tech, drew a bases-loaded walk on five pitches, sending pinch-runner Josh Valente across the plate with the winning run.
The victory sends Seekonk to North Attleboro High's DiNardo Field Tuesday at 5:15 p.m. for a semifinal game against No. 1 seed Team Elliott. The other semifinal matchup pits Team Callahan at Norton with both winners to advance to Wednesday's championship game at a site to be determined.
While Culpan was mowing down Team Harding, he allowed Seekonk time to recover from a three-run deficit.
Seekonk won the game with a two-out rally. Jack McCarthy, Tom Gordon and Jack Murphy all drew walks off of Team Harding's third pitcher of the game. Then Morales, who was on base in all three of his previous three at-bats (fielder's choice, walk, infield single) proved to be patient at the plate drawing a base on balls to force in the deciding run.
"I was just hitting the zone," Culpan said.
The righthander got outs rather than strikeouts as he relied predominantly on his fastball, retiring all three battters that he faced in his first inning, the fourth, on ground balls. He did the same in the fifth inning.
Only three balls were hit to the outfield by Team Harding, two in the seventh inning.
"I used my fastball the most, but I was pretty good with my curve ball," Culpan said of his sixth mound appearance for Seekonk, all in relief. "I felt that I was keeping them off balance. I was putting them (pitches) in there. They just weren't hitting them."
North Attleboro High senior Joe Harnett blanked Seekonk through the first four frames, allowing three hits and two walks, throwing 52 pitches. Only twice through five innings did Hartnett allow a leadoff Seekonk batter to reach base.
The lanky lefthander stranded a half-dozen Seekonk baserunners -- ending the first inning with a strikeout, the second inning with runners at second and third base with two strikeouts, the third inning on a strikeout with a runner at second base, and ending the fourth inning on a first-pitch ground ball for the final out.
Only in the fifth inning did Seekonk touch Harnett for a pair of runs and that was through no fault of his own. He erased a leadoff batter who had drawn a walk with a pickoff. However, Cullen Steitz beat out an infield roller for a hit and Josh Valente stroked a single into right field. Then a routine grounder was misplayed, allowing one run to score. An errant throw on the same play allowed a second Seekonk run across the plate.
Team Harding had staked a three-run lead through three innings due to the hustle of Tyler Bannon and a massive two-run homer to center field off the bat of Tyler DeMattio in the third inning.
Team Harding took the lead in the first frame as Bannon reached base on an error, stole second base and third base and scored on an errant overthrow.
In the third inning, Bannon reached first base on a passed ball, husting down the line to beat the throw. Then at the crack of DeMattio's bat, Bannon took off and scored the second Team Harding run.
Seekonk tied the contest with flair in the sixth inning against a Team Harding reliever. Gordon drew a leadoff walk, then the floodgates opened when Morales popup to third base went un-caught. Jaden Pappas' ground ball then plated the tying tally.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.