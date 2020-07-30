NORTH ATTLEBORO -- North Attleboro High's Dan Curran pitched four scoreless innings, striking out six in guiding Team Elliott to a 6-2 victory over Team Harding in the first game of a doubleheader in an Attleboro Area Sandlot League game Thursday at DiNardo Field.
Team Elliott won its 10th game of the season with a five-run second inning outburst. Both John Connolly and Matt McMahon singled to begin the spree.
Owen Harding and Kyle Briere both laced RBI singles. Evan Vigorito drew a bases loaded walk to force in a run, while Nick McMahon followed with a two-run double.
Team Callahan 8, Team Elliott 5
NORTH ATTLEBORO -- In the nightcap of the doubleheader, Team Callahan scored three runs in each of the first and second innings to take control.
Bishop Feehan High's Justin Neidel drove in four runs with a triple and a double, while another Shamrock, catcher Adam Walker stroked two hits.
Neidel jump-started Team Callahan in the first inning with a two-run homer with Tim Callahan (walk) aboard.
Seekonk 12, Team Harding 0
Seekonk High lefthander Charlie Lehourites handcuffed Team Harding with a three-hit pitching performance as Seekonk (6-5) won the Attleboro Area Sandlot League game.
Lehourites needed just 69 pitches in the six-inning complete game effort. He issued just two walks, while taking two strikeouts. Lehourites retired the Team Harding (1-9) side in order in the first, fourth and sixth innings.
Seekonk parlayed a three-run first inning to support Lehourites and then added pairs of runs in the fourth and fifth innings.
Seekonk belted 12 hits in the contest with Kam Casala (three hits, two RBI), Kevin Moszkowicz (two hits, three RBI), Brendan Morales (two hits) and Josh Valente (two hits) leading the way. Seekonk will host Norton Friday.
