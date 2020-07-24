NORTON — Russ Dunlap was determined to be the ace of Coach Mike Hart’s pitching staff with the North Attleboro High Red Rocketeers this past spring. That was before the COVID-19 pandemic took root and Dunlap was reduced to throwing backyard batting practice.
Making his third appearance of the Attleboro Area Sandlot Baseball League season for Team Callahan, the righthander pitched five scoreless innings, scattering just two hits in a 5-0 victory over Norton at the Dave Mollica Baseball Complex Friday.
“I’ve been putting everything together my first two outings and it all came together,” Dunlap said of getting his fastball, curve ball and changeup to minimize contact with the Norton bats. Dunlap issued three walks and struck out seven, more importantly allowing just one leadoff batter (in the third inning) to reach base.
“I was working through the whole quarantine process,” Dunlap said of maintaining his arm strength in case some semblance of a high school season could have been salvaged. “It was a little difficult at first to find my accuracy.”
The Becker College-bound Dunlap stranded Norton’s Ryan Fitzroy (single) at second base in the second inning, notching strikeouts for all three outs.. He stranded Evan Lander (walk) at third base in the third inning when center fielder Camden Fitzpatrick made a running catch for the final out.
Dunlap left Derek Donahue (two-out single) at third base in the fourth inning when he induced a ground ball to Norton’s No. 6 batter for the final out. And in the fifth inning, he stranded K.J. Williams (walk) at second base with a strikeout and flyout to Cam McClary in right to end the frame.
“Everything just kind of connected,” Dunlap said of his performance. “I did my best to keep them off-balance.”
Dunlap was unable to receive much offensive support from Team Callahan (6-3) through three innings as R.I. College-bound and former Norton High Lancer Mike Belcher fired eight strikeouts, allowing just one hit.
But former AHS Bombardier Camden Fitzpatrick lined the second of his three hits in the game off of Belcher’s right ankle in the fourth inning and the the gates opened for a four-run frame.
Dunlap ignited the surge too by hammering a leadoff triple to the right field fence and scored what proved to be the winning run on Tim Callahan’s first pitch single into left field. Fitzpatrick’s single produced a second run.
Fitzpatrick (four stolen bases too) stole both second and third base and scored on a wild pitch. Bishop Feehan’s Adam Walker drew a walk, advanced on a Jake Palmer walk and scored the fourth run when Jamie Alessandro’s ground ball was misplayed.
Team Callahan added a run in the seventh inning as Alessandro singled, Troy VanVliet hit into a fielder’s choice and then scored on Eoin Kelleher’s two-out single into right field.
Former AHS Bombardier Ryan Morry came on in relief of Dunlap to pitch a scoreless sixth inning for Team Callhan, while Kelleher, a St. Olaf College sophomore and former Bombardier, came on to pitch a scoreless seventh inning, needing only five pitches to retire all three Norton batters.
Team Elliott 9, Team Harding 4
Dan Curran scattered two hits and allowed only one run through four innings on the mound as Team Elliott rolled to the win.
Curran allowed only a first inning run to Team Harding, while his brother Mike took over in relief and worked two innings.
Evan Vigorito stroked a home run and drove in three runs for Team Elliott, while Joe Barrows clubbed three hits. Nick McMahon clubbed two hits, including a triple, drew a walk and drove in two runs Team Elliott tallied a trio of first inning runs and added four more in the third inning to take an 8-1 lead.
Justin Vechiarelli (two RBI) and Dylan Harding each had two hits for Team Harding.
