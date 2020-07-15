ATTLEBORO — Camden Fitzpatrick and Jamie Allesandro combined on a one-hitter as Team Callahan cruised to an 8-1 victory over Team Harding Wednesday in an Attleboro Area Sandlot Baseball League game at Hayward Field.
Fitzpatrick, a recent graduate of Attleboro High who is headed to Coastal Carolina University, allowed only a third-inning single to Tyler DeMattio through four innings with the lefthander taking six strikeouts.
Allesandro, another recent graduate of Attleboro High headed to Westfield State, did not allow Team Harding a hit over the final three innings as the righthander collected four strikeouts.
Fitzpatrick walked five batters and surrendered a first inning run. Allesandro came on in relief and retired all nine batters that he faced as Team Callahan (3-2) moved into a tie for first place.
Team Callahan took the lead with a pair of first inning runs. Justin Neidel drew a walk and Fitzptrick singled, then Adam Walker drew a walk to load the bases. Both Ryan Morry and Cain Kelleher were hit by pitches to force in the tying and winning runs.
Tim Callahan, Fitzpatrick and Allesandro each had two hits for Team Callahan.
Team Harding took the lead in the first inning against Fitzpatrick. DeMattio reached base on a fielder’s choice, stole both second and third base and scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch.
Team Callahan added another pair of runs in the second inning. Neidel and Troy VanVliet both drew walks, scoring respectively on a Fitzpatrick sacrifice flyball and Walker reaching base on an error.
Team Callahan tallied three times in the fifth inning. Max Amaral and Callahan both singled and scored on a Neidel double into left-center.
Team Callahan 9, Seekonk 6
Team Callahan scored in five inning and held on for the win over Seekonk.
Team Callahan posted a pair of sixth inning runs to take a 7-2 lead with Jamie Allesandro and Russ Dunlap scoring respectively on singles by Max Amaral and Justin Neidel.
In the fourth inning, Team Callahan’s Troy VanVliet stroked his second hit and Cam Fitzpatrick singled, scoring on a wild pitch and a bases-loaded walk to Dunlap.
Team Callahan opened the game by taking the lead in the first inning. Ryan Morry drew a walk, advanced on a sacrifice bunt by Adam Walker and scored on a VanVliet single.
Seekonk (3-2) got on the scoreboard in the second inning when Kevin Moszkowicz led off with a single, advanced on an error and a balk and scored on a sacrifice fly. Seekonk added another run in the third after Kam Casala stroked a leadoff triple and then scored on a passed ball with two outs.
Seekonk scored twice in the fifth inning runs and two more in the seventh. In the fifth, Casala drew a walk and scored on the second of Tom Gordon’s two hits, while Brendan Morales added a RBI sacrifice fly.
Attleboro’s Cian Kelleher singled in the seventh and Allesandro drew a walk, with both scoring on a Dunlap single and a Max Amaral grounder.
