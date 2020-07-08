ATTLEBORO -- In his years of representing the Rocketeers of North Attleboro High on the baseball field, Owen Harding had pitched only once, seeing mop-up duty for less than two innings a year ago as a junior.
More known for his prowess behind home plate as a catcher, Harding was handed the opportunity to take the mound at Hayward Field Wednesday for Team-Elliott in the Attleboro Area Sandlot Baseball League.
Harding did just that, hurling three scoreless innings of relief as Team-Elliott prevailed 5-3 over Team-Harding in a clash of Attleboro squads.
Team-Elliott used six walks to produce four second inning runs and then watched as John Connolly launched a massive, two-out solo home run over the left field fence in the fifth inning for their fifth run.
Team-Elliott only collected a pair of hits off of a quartet of Team-Harding pitchers, but took advantage of 14 bases on balls -- four by Brady Johnson in the No. 8 spot of the batting order -- and two hit batsmen to prevail.
Team-Harding produced a trio of first inning runs, but was held scoreless through the final six frames, stranding seven baserunners in scoring position, being limited to one hit over that span by Team-Elliott starter Matt McMahon, Harding and Nick McMahon, who struck out two of the four batters he faced in a seventh inning relief role.
"It was very different for me, it's been a while for sure since I've pitched," Harding said after allowing only a fourth inning single to Leo Lombardo and three walks.
Harding stranded a runner at second base in that frame as third baseman Mike Curran fielded a ground ball for the final out. He also left runners at second and third base in the fifth inning, recording a strikeout for the second out and shortstop Joe Barrows taking in a popup for the final out.
In the sixth inning, with runners at second and third base again, Harding induced a popup to Johnson in right field for the second out and Barrows fielded another ground ball for the final out.
"I used to pitch a lot more," Harding said of establishing his role with the Rocketeers early in his career as a catcher. "To pitch three scoreless innings, I'll take it. I'd throw a fastball, then a curve ball once in a while to see what it does. Once I found a rhythm in there, it got easier. At first I was a little shaky."
Team-Harding sent nine batters to the plate in the first inning as Tyler Bannon singled into center field and Justin Vechiarelli singled down the third base line, sandwiched around Tyler DeMattio being hit by a pitch.
With the bags jammed, Gavin Wells was hit by a pitch to force in the first run. Aidan Hochwarter's ground ball was mis-played to allow run No. 2 cross the plate, while Joe Perriello drew another walk to force in the third run.
Team-Elliott erased that deficit in its second visit to the plate. Mike Curran and Johnson drew leadoff walks. A Curran fielder's choice plated the first run. Then Matt McMahon, Todd Robinson and Don Pedro, in the No. 3-4-5 spots of the batting order, drew consecutive free passes to first base to force in runs.
Johnson, another recent NAHS grad who is headed to the University of Delaware, was on base four times with four walks for Team-Elliott. Barrows and Robinson both drew a walk and were hit by a pitch and Pedro drew a pair of walks.
"It wasn't that difficult looking for pitches, I was waiting for them to throw me strikes," Johnson said. "They weren't giving me pitches to swing at, I was happy with the walks."
The same two teams meet again Friday.
