ATTLEBORO — Griffin Hodson is just hoping to improve his resume so that when baseball might be played next spring, he will get the ball from North Attleboro High coach Mike Hart and be given the opportunity to pitch.
“That’s what I’ve been working for, ever since the COVID-19 started,” the Rocketeer senior said after pitching 4 2/3 innings of shutout relief Wednesday at Hayward Field to preserve an 8-7 victory for Team Elliott over Team Harding in an Attleboro Area Sandlot Baseball League game.
Hodson came on with one out in the bottom of the third inning and two runs already across the plate for Team Harding, which had an erased an early four-run deficit with four second-inning runs.
Hodson surrendered a bases-loaded walk to the first batter that he faced and then weaved magic through the Team Harding order, allowing two hits along the way.
Hodson retired Team Harding in order in the fourth with two popups and a strikeout) and sixth innings (on three ground balls. He got out of a jam in the bottom of the third inning too when he struck out a Team Harding batter for the second out and Team Elliott catcher Owen Harding relayed to first base to complete a frame-ending double play.
Making just his third appearance, all in relief of the Sandlot League season for first-place Team Elliott (9-2), Hodson relied on a fastball, curve, changeup and slider to get outs, with a pair of strikeouts.
“I let them hit it to contact and trust my fielders,” Hodson said. “I have really good arm strength. I feel confident throwing the ball.”
Hodson stranded the potential tying run at second base in the fifth inning when he induced a flyout to Jared Penta in center field for the final out.
Hodson nearly got himself out of a jam in the seventh inning. After issuing a leadoff base hit to Gavin Wells (his second of the game), Hodson induced the next two Team Harding batters into popups. He walked Eric Malcolmson with two outs, then left the mound in favor of Nick McMahon. With the tying tally at second base, the University of Connecticut-bound McMahon, the former AHS Bombardier then retired the No. 2 batter in the Team Harding order on a line drive to Penta on a 3-and-2 pitch for the save.
“My accuracy has been pretty good until today (three walks), I favor going up and in,” the righthander added. “But, I wasn’t getting the calls so I worked with what I could.”
Team Elliott overcame a 7-5 deficit after three innings by scoring a trio of fourth inning runs with North Attleboro High’s John Connolly uncorking a massive two-run home run over the left field fence with Penta (a double) aboard.
Ran Martin drew a leadoff walk, advanced on a wild pitch and scored Team Elliott’s sixth run on Penta’s second hit of the game, a two-bagger into left field.
Team Elliott took the lead in the first inning as McMahon reached base on an error and scored on a Connolly single into left field.
Team Elliott added another trio of runs in the second inning compliments of a crazy-hop single down the first base line which drove in two runs, while an errant relay cleared the bases. Dan Pedro (two hits), Brady Johnson and Penta all singled and scored on the playy.
Team Elliott regained the lead at 5-4 in the fifth inning as Owen Harding reached base on an infield single, stole second base and scored on a Pedro double into center field.
Team Harding (1-8) responded twice, starting with a four-run second inning to knot the score at 4-4, Tyler DeMattio (two hits), Justin Vechiarelli and Joe Hartnett all drew walks. Joe Periello laced an RBI single into center field, Aiden Hochwater drew a bases loaded walk and Harnett scored on a balk. Wells’ infield single produced the tying run.
Team Harding came back for three runs in the third inning to take a 7-5 advantage as DeMattio socked an RBI single into right and Vechiarelli stroked an RBI single into center field.
Team Elliott has a doubleheader with Team Callahan Thursday at North Attleboro High starting at 4 p.m., while Team Harding visits Seekonk.
