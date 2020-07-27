NORTON -- Brady Johnson knew just what to expect for a pitch: a fastball.
And he laced it between the third base and shortstop hole in the bottom of the eighth inning to provide Team Elliott with its game-winning run in a thrilling 6-5 verdict over Norton Monday in an Attleboro Area Sandlot Baseball League game at the Dave Mollica Complex.
Team Elliott (8-2) took a commanding first-place lead by overcoming a 5-1 deficit, scoring five runs over the final three innings.
"He really didn't have much control over his curveball; I was expecting a fastball," the University of Delaware-bound Johnson, a product of North Attleboro High, said of his selection of pitches.
Matt Robinson, the No. 7 batter in the Team Elliott order, began the game-winning rally by putting down a bunt single, and dislodging the ball from the grasp of the Norton first baseman. He was advanced to second base on Joe Barrow's sacrifice bunt, but when that relay went astray, Robinson found himself at third base and Johnson, the No. 9 batter, stepped into the batter's box.
Johnson also played a major role in Team Elliott's three-run sixth inning.
Matt McMahon led off the frame with a massive solo home over the left-field fence for Team Elliott, then Jake Vaillancourt drew a walk, advanced on a wild pitch, move to third on Johnson's two-out single, and scored on a wild pitch.
Johnson, stole second base and then crossed home plate with Team Elliott's fourth run on a wild pitch.
"It was quite an exciting comeback; games like that are awesome to play in," Johnson said of the heroics all over the field -- centerfielder Jared Penta (three putouts) initiating a relay to cut down a Norton runner at the plate in the sixth inning; three-plus solid innings of relief pitching by Jason Pappone; and pairs of hits off the bats of Nick McMahon and Johnson.
"It was super-exciting; we're playing well this season, we're excited about finishing up the season strong," Johnson added.
Team Elliott's late-inning heroics overshadowed five-plus strong innings of pitching by Bishop Feehan's Mike Hutchins for Norton. Through five innings, Hutchins, a righthander, had limited Team Elliott to one run and three hits, notching a dozen strikeouts during his 5 2/3 innings of work.
Moreover, Norton (4-6) had created a 5-1 lead before suffering its fifth straight setback.
Team Elliott knotted the score at 5-5 in the bottom of the seventh inning. McMahon poked a single into right field, and when the ball eluded the Norton defender, McMahon bolted into scoring position. John Connolly, the No. 4 batter in the order, then hammered a single into right-center field to plate McMahon with the tying tally.
Norton used four hits to take a 3-0 first-inning lead. Jordan McBride, the leadoff batter, singled into center field, stole second and third base, and scored on a wild pitch with the No. 2 batter still in the box. Then with two outs, Hutchins drew a walk and scored on the first of two doubles off of the bat of Derek Donahue, a first-pitch stroke into center field. Jack Nihill followed with an RBI single.
Norton regained its three-run lead in the fourth inning with flair as well. Matt Linehan and Dylan Donahue both drew walks, and the former created run No. 4 on a double steal.
Then in the fifth inning, Norton created a four-run advantage as Derek Donahue hammered a double into right field and scored on a two-out single by his brother, Dylan -- although Norton had a potential additional run wiped out on a relay from Penta in center field to McMahon, the shortstop, to Robinson, the catcher, for the final out of the inning.
That was the only run that Norton touched Team Elliott reliever Pappone, the Attleboro High product, over three-plus innings of work. Pappone, a righthander, allotted Norton three hits over 3 2/3 innings, while collecting five strikeouts.
Hutchins stranded a Team Elliott runner at third base, notching a strikeout for the final out; stranded a runner at second base in the second inning, taking two strikeouts for the first two outs; stranded a runner at second base in the third inning by taking two strikeouts for the final two outs; and stranded a runner at third base in the fourth inning, taking strikeouts for the first and second outs and fielding a grounder to extricate himself.
Team Elliott got on the scoreboard in the third inning as Penta singled down the third-base line, was sacrificed to second by Evan Vigorito, and scored on McMahon's single into right field.
