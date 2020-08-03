SEEKONK — The strong right arm of former Dighton-Rehoboth High Falcon Bert Jones retired the first 10 batters that he faced and the strong right arm of recent Seekonk High grad Kevin Moszkowicz set down the final seven batters that he faced in relief to lift Seekonk to a 4-3 victory over Team Elliott Monday in an Attleboro Area Sandlot Baseball League game.
The 6-foot-3 Jones will transfer from D-R after missing his junior year to the COVID-19 pandemic, to LaSalle Academy in Providence to pitch for the Rams next spring.
A three-sport standout in soccer, basketball and baseball, the 6-foot-3 Moszkowicz will take his athletic skills to North Dartmouth to become a member of the UMass Dartmouth baseball program next season.
In the meantime, Jones allowed three hits over four innings without issuing a walk. He was touched for a single run in the fourth inning on a two-out single by Team Elliott’s Evan Vigorito and was charged with a pair of runs in the fifth inning, on a two-out, two-run, two-strike single off of the bat of John Connolly.
Jones retired seven batters on strikes and did not allow a leadoff batter to reach base not until the fifth inning.
Mosz kowicz took over for Jones after Dan Pardo reached base on an infield error and Owen Harding singled to center, finishing with four strikeouts over three innings of duty.
Moszkowicz stranded a pair of Team Elliott baserunners in the fifth inning, extricating Seekonk (7-7) out of the jam with a strikeout of a pinch hitter. Moszkowicz then retired all three batters that he faced in the sixth inning, two on popups and then retired all three batters that he faced in the seventh inning, striking out the final pair to end the game.
Moskowicz has made two starts for Seekonk in the Sandlot League season, but his mindset is to come into a game in relief and get outs with his fastball, curve ball and changeup.
“I came out of the bullpen in my sophomore year, but I I like starting,” Moszkowicz said.
“It’s fun coming out and playing baseball again,” Moszkowicz added after having his senior season of baseball under Seekonk High coach Joe DeMelo canceled due to the coronavirus. “I’ve been playing baseball with most of these guys since third grade. Once I get into a rhythm, I’m fine. That was the best that I’ve felt.”
Team Elliott (10-4) cut Seekonk’s lead to 2-1 in the fourth inning when Kyle Briere laced a two-out single into right and came across the plate on Vigorito’s base hit.
Team Elliott again narrowed the gap to a run with a pair of fifth-inning runs. Jake Vaillancourt (error) and Harding (single) reached base and scored on Connolly’s two-run single into left field.
Seekonk might have had more runs, stranding 10 base runners, including the bases loaded in the third and sixth innings.
Seekonk gained the lead in the second inning when Jack Murphy singled into left and Moszkowicz reached base on an error, with each scoring respectively on a first pitch RBI single into left by Brendan Morales and an infield error.
Seekonk used a trio of Team Elliott errors to plate another pair of runs in the fourth inning. Morales reached base as the leadoff batter in the frame on an error and Josh Valente also reached base on an error, scoring respectively on a double steal and a two-out double by Kam Casala.
Team Callahan visits Seekonk Tuesday, while Team Elliott visits Norton.
Norton 13, Team Harding 4
Norton pushed five runs across the plate in the first inning and added three more in the second to rout Team Harding.
Norton erased an early deficit in the bottom of the first. Derek Donahue tripled, Dylan Donahue, K.J. Williams and Evan Lander all drew walks and Mike Belcher hit a sacrifice flyball.
In the second inning, Mike Hutchins lofted a run scoring sacrifice flyball, then Belcher (double) and James Partridge (single) also pushed runs across the plate.
Norton High senior Jack Nihill allowed just two hits and one walk over four innings of work as the starting pitcher.
Team Harding took the lead in the top of the first inning with a pair of runs. Dylan Harding was hit by a pitch and scored on a Tyler Bannon triple. Joe Hartnett followed with an RBI single.
Team Harding added two more runs in the sixth inning as Harding stroked an RBI single and Connor Bearer scored on a passed ball. Gavin Wells, Bannon and Harding each had two hits for Team Harding, which has a doubleheader with Team Callahan Wednesday.
