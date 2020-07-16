NORTH ATTLEBORO — Recent Attleboro High grad Nick McMahon hurled six shutout innings, scattering three hits along the way in pitching Team Elliott to a 3-1 victory over Team Harding Thursday in an Attleboro Area Sandlot Baseball League game at North Attleboro High’s DiNardo Field.
McMahon retired the Team Harding side in order in the fourth and sixth innings, allowing only a seventh inning run. McMahon, a righthander, allowed only one leadoff batter to reach base.
Jared Penta scored two Team Elliott runs, igniting rallies by reaching base as the leadoff batter in both the first and third innings.
Team Elliott (4-2) scored single runs in the first, third and fourth innings to present McMahon with a three-run lead. Alltold, McMahon retired eight batters on strikes, while walking four.
The only run that McMahon allowed to Team Harding (0-5) came in the seventh when Tyler DeMattio was hit by a pitch and eventually scored on a Joe Hartnett base hit.
Team Ellott took the lead in the first inning when Penta smacked a leadoff triple and scored on a McMahon base hit. In the third, Penta drew a leadoff walk, stole second base, advanced on a passed ball and scored on an error.
Luke Vaillancourt tallied Team Elliott’s third run in the fourth inning as he lined a leadoff single and eventually scored on an error.
Norton 11, Seekonk 8
Ryan Fitzroy smacked three of Norton’s 11 hits in pacing his team to victory in the Attleboro Area Sandlot League. Norton (4-2) stormed ahead early with four second inning runs and five third inning runs.
Norton used six hits during its second inning surge with Mike Belcher slamming a bases-loaded triple and Justin Lander having a double.
In the fifth inning Norton used a two-run double by Justin Lander and a bases-loaded, three-run double by Fitzroy to take control.
Seekonk touched Norton starting pitcher K.J. Williams for a pair of first inning runs. Williams allowed three earned runs over five innings of work.
