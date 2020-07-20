NORTON -- Justin Neidel is hoping to compensate for missing the spring baseball season at Bishop Feehan High by playing as many games as he can with Team Callahan in the Attleboro Area Sandlot Baseball League this summer.
Neidel, starting at shortstop and batting No. 2 in the order, delivered in the batter's box on Monday with a pair of hits and pair of walks, scoring twice as Team Callahan left the Dave Mollica Baseball Complex at Norton High with a 10-6 victory.
Team Callahan (4-2) used five hits, including a leadoff triple by Neidel, to plate a half-dozen runs in the fourth inning for an 8-0 advantage before having to hold off hard-charging Norton (4-3), which came up with six runs on eight hits over the final three innings.
Neidel smacked a single, stole second base and scored Team Callahan's first run on a Camden Fitzpatrick base hit in the first inning.
After belting his triple into right field in the fourth inning, Neidel scored Team Callahan's third run on a wild pitch. He then drew bases on balls in both the fifth and sixth innings, forcing in run No. 10 in the latter frame with the bases loaded.
"It's hard getting back into the swing of things, it took a couple of games," said Neidel, a senior at Bishop Feehan of returning to the field after a three-month absence due to the pandemic. "I'm trying to get back into the swing of things."
Without live pitching, swinging in a batting cage was all to offer for Neidel.
"In the beginning it was difficult reading pitches, I was late on a lot of things," he said of his appearances at the plate over the first two weeks of the Sandlot League season. "I just have to get the timing down and having a few games, it's coming back to me."
Attleboro High product Max Amaral was totally in control on the mound for Team Callahan. Amaral retired 12 of the 13 Norton batters he faced through four scoreless innings, surrendering only an infield single to Austin Nosky in the second inning and inducing four flyouts to Fitzpatrick in center.
In the fifth inning, Norton's first four batters reached base -- Derek Donahue with a leadoff double to left, Mike Hutchins with an RBI double to center field, Justin McBride reaching base on an error and Jack Nihill's single into right field sending two runs across the plate.
Peter Carullo belted an RBI double into center and J.D. Artz followed with a two-out RBI single, narrowing Team Callahan's lead to 8-5.
Norton wasn't done. In the seventh inning, Nosky, K.J. Williams and Carullo stroked singles and a Ryan Fitzroy fielder's choice plated run No. 6 before Team Callahan reliever Ryan Morry notched his third strikeout over two-plus innings of work to end the game.
Fortunately, Team Callahan had a pair of first inning runs on RBI singles by Fitzpatrick and Jake Palmer. Then, in a six-run fourth inning, Troy VanVliet singled and Fitzpatrick executed a perfect hit-and-run base hit. Palmer followed with an RBI ground ball, Jamie Allesandro reached base on an error and Morry slapped a two-out RBI single.
Team Callahan needed its pair of sixth inning runs to create some distance. Allesandro spanked a leadoff single into right field, stole second base, advanced on an Amaral base hit and scored on Cam McClary's RBI single into right field. Amaral was forced across the plate when Neidel drew a two-out walk.
Team Callahan touched Norton starting pitcher Mike Belcher for eight hits and eight runs over four frames. Team Callahan totaled 12 hits with Neidel and Fitzpatrick each having two as 10 batters reached base safely.
Seekonk 8, Team Harding 7
Overcoming a 5-1 second inning deficit with four runs in the fifth inning and then overcoming a 7-5 sixth inning deficit with a pair of runs in the bottom of that frame, Seekonk (4-3) went on to win a donnybrook of a Sandlot League game with Team Harding.
Seekonk took the lead for the first time by scoring the game-winning run with two outs on an RBI single off the bat of Charlie Lehourites with Kevin Moszkowicz (double) aboard.
Seekonk knotted the score in the bottom of the sixth inning on a trio of hits. Lehourites and Casala (RBI) both doubled, the latter coming across the plate with the tying run on a Tom Gordon triple.
Team Harding (0-6) had runners on base in every frame with Seekonk relief pitcher Aidan Culpan extricating his team out of a bases loaded jam in the sixth inning with two strikeouts.
Team Harding tallied four runs in the second inning to break a 1-1 tie. Aiden Hochwarter belted a two-run single, both Owen Lombardo and Tyler Bannon drew bases loaded walks and Dylan Harding hit a run-producing sacrifice flyball.
Seekonk rallied back for four runs in the fifth inning with Jack Murphy stroking a two-run single and Lehourites having an RBI single.
Team Harding regained the lead in the sixth inning on three walks, including passes to Ben and Aiden Hochwarter, followed by a Joe Perriello two-run single.
