NORTON — Through five innings, recent Norton High grad Mike Belcher had allotted Team Elliott merely one hit and just one leadoff batter to reach base in their Attleboro Area Sandlot Baseball League game Tuesday.
The strong-armed righthander stranded a pair of baserunners in the sixth inning after allowing the tying tally to score and then retired the side in order in the seventh inning to preserve a 5-2 victory for Norton at the Dave Mollica Baseball Complex.
Belcher was supported by some timely hitting and defense as Norton (3-2) rallied for a trio of unearned runs in the bottom of the sixth to prevail, scoring three of its runs in the game with two outs.
“I actually felt better through the last few innings,” the R.I. College-bound Belcher said of his longest outing of the young season.
The COVID-19 pandemic had erased his senior season as a Lancer, and Belcher had not pitched more than four innings in his previous three mound appearances for Norton in the Sandlot League.
Belcher retired the final five Team Elliott batters he faced, two on strikeouts to go with three groundouts to Dylan Donahue at second base.
Belcher allowed Team Elliott batters to reach base in every inning except the seventh, getting touched for four hits while walking four and hitting a batter.
With the game deadlocked at 2-2, Derek Donahue reached base on an infield error and Mike Hutchins was hit by a pitch as Norton placed its first two batters on base in the sixth inning. Jordan McBride proved to be the catalyst for Norton, not only placing down a perfect sacrifice bunt to allow the go-ahead run to score on a throwing error, but scoring Norton’s fifth run himself on a wild pitch.
Hutchins came around to score on a ground ball off the bat of James Partridge.
Norton had erased a one-run deficit in the bottom of the third inning with a two-out rally. Nick Haven singled to right, advanced on a Matt Linehan base hit and moved into scoring position when Dylan Donahue’s grounder was misplayed. Derek Donahue was hit by a pitch to force in Haven with the tying run.
Norton gained the lead in the fourth inning with another two-out rally. K.J. Williams reached base when his infield popup was dropped and advanced on a double into left-center by Partridge, scoring the go-ahead run on a wild pitch.
Team Elliott (3-2) had its three-game win streak snapped after taking the lead in the third inning. Ran Martin and Brady Johnson both drew leadoff walks, with Martin scoring on an infield error.
Team Elliott knotted the score in the sixth inning. Nick McMahon stroked a leadoff single, advanced on John Connolly’s single into center field and scored when Griffin Hudson’s potential inning-ending double play grounder was misplayed.
Belcher benefited too from some most timely defense. In the second inning, Norton catcher K.J. Williams relayed to Dylan Donahue to take out a would be base stealer for the second out. In the third inning, Derek Donahue initiated a frame-ending double play.
“I felt strong, I felt that I could go seven innings,” Belcher said of his stint. “My arm strength is good — I could throw another seven innings.”
