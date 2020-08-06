NORTON -- Three times, the Norton baseball responded to the challenge to come away with a 7-6 victory in eight innings over Team Harding in their Attleboro Area Sandlot Baseball League game Thursday at the Dave Mollica Complex.
Norton produced three runs in the bottom of the third inning; broke a 5-5 tie with a run in the seventh inning; and then broke a 6-6 deadlock in the eighth inning.
Recent Norton High grad Michael Belcher captured the victory in relief, ringing up three strikeouts in both the seventh and eighth innings.
In the eighth inning for Norton, Jack Nichill drew a walk and advanced when Matt Linehan reached base on a passed ball third strike. Norton High's Dylan Donahue then laced a two-out, RBI single into right field for the go-ahead run.
That margin was not safe as Team Harding's Tyler DeMattio reached base with a leadoff single and stole second base. DeMattio was left stranded as Belcher struck out the No. 4, 5 and 6 batters in the Team Harding order.
North had seized a 6-5 lead in the top of the seventh inning. Duncan Owens slashed a leadoff single, was sacrificed along by J.D. Artz, move to third on a wild pitch and scored on a Jordan McBride sacrifice flyout.
Team Harding's Ben Hochwarter drew a leadoff walk and scored on Tyler Bannon's two-out double into right field. Gavin Wells, Hochwater and DeMattio each had two hits for Team Harding, which stranded 11 baserunners.
Team Elliott 5, Norton 3
Recent North Attleboro High grad Mike Curran handcuffed Norton with his pitching during the nightcap game of a doubleheader for Norton. Curran, a righthander, scattered three hits through five innings, while his teammates provided him with a five-run cushion in the six-inning game.
Curran took six strikeouts over four frames. While allowing the leadoff batter on base to Norton on both the first and second frames, he left a runner stranded at second base in each, notching a strikeout for the final out. Jason Pappone closed out the game in relief for Team Elliott, working the sixth inning.
Attleboro High product Nick McMahon put an exclamation mark on Team Harding's five-run second inning with a mammoth two-run homer over the left field fence, while North Attleboro High product Luke Vaillancourt do so defensively with with his glove at first base, making a highlight film, running, over-the-shoulder catch in right field foul territory for the final out of the third inning.
Norton (7-8) touched Curran for an unearned run in the third inning. Jordan McBride reached base for the second time on an error and scored on Derek Donahue's two-out double into right field. Mike Belcher (single, walk, two stolen bases) also factored into the Norton attack.
Team Elliott (12-4) used five hits to score five second inning runs in support of Curran. Joe Barrows reached base on an error and Owen Harding reached base on an infield single to ignite the surge. Kyle Briere's infield ground ball produced the go-ahead run.
Evan Vigorito (two hits, a walk) and Jared Penta (two hits) followed with RBI singles and McMahon followed with his towering two-run homer.
Team Callahan 10, Seekonk 5
Russ Dunlap smacked three hits, while Camden Fitzpatrick belted a solo home run among his two hits as Team Callahan pulled out the win.
Team Callahan (10-4-1) received three strong innings of relief to end the game from Worcester State College sophomore Matt Wanless, who allowed just one run over that span. St. Olaf College's Eoin Kelleher worked the first four frames on the Team Callahan mound.
Team Callahan scored a trio of third inning runs with Troy VanVliet belting a two-run single. Team Callahan upped its lead to 7-4 in the fifth inning with Fitzpatrick homering.
Dunlap (two RBI), Fitzpatrick (three stolen bases, three runs scored) and Adam Walker (two hits, two stolen bases, two runs scored) all factored significantly for Team Callahan.
Seekonk (7-8) tallied four runs in the third inning with Kam Casala stroking an RBI single, Collin McCarthy belting a two-run triple and Jack Murphy hitting a run-producing sacrifice flyball.
