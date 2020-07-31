SEEKONK — Nick Giovanello hurled three-plus scoreless innings on the starting mound and Mike Belcher retired all nine batters that he faced in relief as Norton routed Seekonk 7-0 Friday in an Attleboro Area Sandlot Baseball League game.
Giovanello worked 3 1/3 innings, allowing two hits, while taking one strikeout, throwing 28 of his 59 pitches for strikes. K.J. Williams closed out the fourth inning for Norton without surrendering a run.
Belcher took over for the final three frames. The former Norton High Lancer righthander set down six of the nine batters that he faced on strikes.
Norton (5-7) amassed 10 hits in the game and took six walks, chasing Seekonk starter Aidan Culpan off of the mound in the third inning.
Norton tallied three first inning runs and then added four more in the third.
Derek Donahue went 3-for-4 at the plate for Norton, while Jordan McBride and Jack Nihill each socked two hits. Culpan was one of four pitchers used by Seekonk, allowing six hits over three innings.
In a three-run first inning, Mike Hutchins slammed an RBI triple and James Partidge followed with a two-run double. In the third inning, McBridge, Donahue and Hutchins all had RBI singles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.