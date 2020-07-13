NORTON — Jack Nihill had prepared to stride to the mound for the Norton High baseball team this spring, serving whatever role that Lancers coach Chris O’Brien had to offer, either as a starter or as a reliever.
Unfortunately, there was no high school baseball season this spring due to the coronavirus pandemic, but in his first starting assignment for Norton in the Attleboro Area Sandlot Baseball League on Monday, Nihill retired the first 12 Team Harding batters that he faced.
Nihill allowed just one unearned run through five innings, ringing up five strikeouts along the way as Norton held on for a 7-6 decision over their North Attleboro-based visitors at the Dave Mollica Baseball Complex.
Team Harding (0-3) made matters difficult for Norton, rallying for five runs in the seventh inning before having the potential tying run tossed out at second base on a relay to shortstop Derek Donahue.
Nihill allowed just one ball to be hit to the outfield through four innings, taking pairs of strikeouts in the first and second frames.
Making his second appearance of the Sandlot League season, Nihill relied on his fastball and curve ball to get outs, with five groundouts, four pop-outs, including a terrific snare of a foul ball by catcher Austin Nosky for the second out of the fifth inning.
“I was throwing strikes,” Nihill said. “My arm has been good, I’ve been working out every day. My arm strength is good.”
Gavin Wells stroked the lone hit off of Nihill, a single to left field in the fifth inning. Team Harding got on the scoreboard when Ben Hochwarter drew a walk, Tyler Bannon hit into a fielder’s choice and eventually scored on a double steal.
Nihill issued just one walk through his five innings of duty.
Norton (2-2) tallied twice in the first, second and fourth innings to aid Nihill in his role, having the leadoff batter on base in three of the first four innings.
In the first inning, Dylan Donahue singled into center field and Derek Donahue was hit by a pitch, scoring respectively on two-out singles by Jordan McBride and K.J. Williams.
In the second inning, Nihill aided his own cause by drawing a leadoff walk. He advanced on an errant pickoff and scored on a Nick Haven single into left field. Evan Lander then singled into left field, advanced on another errant pickoff and eventually scored run No. 4 on a wild pitch.
In the fourth inning, Nosky reached base on an error for Norton and Nihill was hit by a pitch, scoring respectively when Matt Linehan was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and a wild pitch respetively.
Team Harding dented Norton’s relief pitching in the seventh inning. Cam Higney reached base on an error, Leo Lombardo was hit by a pitch and Ben Hochwarter drew a walk to jam the bags.
Bannon drew a bases loaded walk to force in one run, then both Justin Vechiarelli and Eric Malcolmson socked back-to-back, two-out, two run singles.
“It stinks not having a high school baseball season and then to American Legion season, baseball is my favorite sport,” Nihill said. “I’m glad we have a season now so that I don’t have to go into my junior year a whole year without playing ball.”
Team Elliott 8, Seekonk 0
Dan Curran hurled four scoreless innings in leading Team Elliott to a rousing victory over previously unbeaten Seekonk in a Sandlot League game. Curran retired the Seekonk side in order in the first on seven pitches and fourth on eight pitches innings.
Team Elliott (3-1) took the lead with a pair of second inning runs and then gave Curran a six-run lead in the fourth inning. In that frame, Brady Johnson singled and scored on a Jared Penta triple. Kevin Vigorito followed with an RBI single.
Nick McMahon was hit by a pitch, then John Connolly stroked an RBI single and Luke Vaillancourt drove in his second run with a sacrifice flyball. Seekonk (3-1) was limited to three hits. Team Elliott visits Norton Tuesday, while Seekonk will host Team Callahan.
