ATTLEBORO — Jason Pappone didn’t have the opportunity to pitch an inning of baseball during his senior season for Attleboro High this spring.
Making his first starting assignment of the summer season with Team Elliott in the Attleboro Area Sandlot Baseball League on Wednesday, the righthander delivered a gem of a performance on the mound at Hayward Field.
Pappone, who is headed to High Point University in North Carolina, allotted Team Callahan one run and four hits through five innings, as Team Elliott retained its grip on first place with a 9-1 victory.
“I felt comfortable out there, I felt fine,” Pappone said of his second mound outing with Team Elliott. “It feels good to throw a baseball (again). It feels fine once that you get back out there.”
Pappone issued just two walks, both with two outs — in the first and fifth innings. He did not allow a leadoff batter to reach base, collecting five strikeouts along the way.
Team Callahan had runners on base in all but the second inning against Pappone, who stranded five base runners. Pappone left two runners stranded in the very first frame, inducing a popup to Jared Penta in center field for the final out.
Pappone surrendered a two-out single to Justin Neidel in the third and a two-out double to Adam Walker in the fourth inning.
Relying on a fastball, curve ball and a cutter, Pappone kept the Team Callahan batters guessing. Not having 10 or 12 high school pitching appearances and with minimal work in the Sandlot League, Pappone has even surprised himself with his arm strength and accuracy.
“It’s not bad, as long as you get your mechanics back,” Pappone said. “Fortunately, I haven’t had any issues with my arm, I was pretty much just throwing in the backyard with my dad through this (pandemic).”
Team Callahan (4-3) tied the score in the fourth inning with a two-out rally as Walker stroked a two-base hit into right center field and scored on a single into left field by Jamie Alessandro, the first of his two hits.
Team Callahan had runners on base in all but the second inning. John Connolly hurled two scoreless innings of relief for Team Elliott, extricating himself out of a bases loaded jam in the sixth inning with a strikeout and then retiring two of the four batters that he faced in the seventh inning on strikes.
Team Elliott could have added plenty more support of Pappone through the first three innings, stranding eight base runners, including the bases loaded in the first frame.
Team Elliott gained the lead in the second inning when leadoff batter Owen Harding singled into right field, advanced on Colby Johnson’s base hit and scored on Evan Vigorito’s sacrifice fly.
Team Elliott regained the lead in the bottom of the fourth inning with a two-out run. Nick McMahon (two walks, one hit) popped a single into right field, advanced to second on a balk and scored on Connolly’s double into right-center field.
Cam Fitzpatrick weaved his way through danger on the Team Callahan pitching found through three innings. He got out of a bases loaded jam in the first inning with third baseman Jake Palmer fielding a ground ball for the third out; stranded a pair of runners in the second inning by inducing a frame-ending popup to Russ Dunlap in right field; and stranded another pair of runners in the third with a pair of strikeouts.
Clinging to a one-run lead, Team Elliott turned a nail-biter of a battle into a rout by scoring seven runs in the sixth inning.
North Attleboro High’s Jared Penta (two hits, a walk) belted a leadoff single into center field. After Vigorito and Connolly drew walks, Matt McMahon’s sacrifice fly produced the third Team Elliott run. A trio of Team Callahan miscues kept sending Team Elliott runners across the plate.
Luke Vaillancourt’s RBI single into left was misplayed, allowing a second run to score. Owen Harding’s grounder was also misplayed, allowing run No. 6 to come home.
Joe Barrows smacked his second hit of the game, an RBI double into left field. And after Brady Johnson was hit by a pitch, Penta’s fly to left field was misplayed, allowing another pair of runs to cross the plate.
Seekonk 4, Norton 0
Seekonk High grad Aidan Culpan hurled seven complete innings, needing just 74 pitches in hurling Seekonk to victory in the Sandlot Baseball League game.
Culpan scattered six hits to Norton (4-5), which suffered its third straight loss. Culpan allowed just one walk and only once, in the fifth inning, did he allow a leadoff batter to reach base.
Culpan had one strikeout, but got 13 flyouts.
Dighton-Rehoboth High grad Tom Gordon smacked two of Seekonk’s eight hits, driving in runs in both the fourth and sixth innings.
Seekonk (5-4) took the lead in the first inning. Kam Casala, Cam Culpan and Colin McCarthy (two RBI) stroked consecutive singles.
In the fourth inning, Cam Culplan reached base on an error and scored the third Seekonk run on a Gordon base hit. In the sixth, McCarthy drew a walk and scored on a Gordon double.
