NORTH ATTLEBORO — It was a sure combination for an upset.
First, the pitching talents of LaSalle Academy senior Bert Jones, who twirled a three-hitter and retired 11 straight batters in one stretch. Then the bat of Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High senior Jack Murphy, who slugged a two-run single in a four-run third inning and a two-run homer to right field in the fifth inning. And finally, the sure-handedness of Seekonk High junior shortstop Collin Steitz, who supplied the defensive wizardry with five assists.
It all added up to a handsome 7-2 victory for Seekonk over top-seeded Team Elliott in a semifinal game of the Attleboro Area Sandlot Baseball League playoffs Tuesday at DiNardo Field.
Seekonk next meets Team Callahan in Wednesday’s championship game at 5:15 p.m. at Hayward Field after Team Callahan overcame a three-run deficit to pull out 4-3 victory in the bottom of the seventh inning over Norton in Tuesday’s other semifinal game.
Jones, a rugged 6-foot-4 righthander and former D-R Falcon, allowed just one hit and two walks to Team Elliott through five innings. After allowing the first batter he faced to reach base in the first inning, Jones did not allow another batter to reach leading off an inning the rest of the way, scattering just three hits in his complete-game win.
“I wanted the ball, you want to pitch in big games like this,” Jones said of his best, and longest, performance of the Sandlot League season,
Relying on his fastball and curve ball, Jones only rung up two strikeouts, but he got outs.
“I let my defense do the work, I have complete trust in them,” Jones said of his supporting cast, while having two putouts at first base on grounders to Charlie Lehourites.
That was steady enough, but then Jones initiated a game-ending double play in the seventh with second baseman Jaden Pappas taking the throw and relaying to Lehourites.
There was also a running catch in foul territory by Jack Murphy for the first out of the third inning and a running, one-handed stab of a sinking line drive in left center field by Seekonk center fielder Kam Casala for the final out of the fifth inning.
Steitz fielded grounders for the final outs of the second and third innings and took a pair of groundouts for the first two outs of the fourth.
Only North Attleboro High’s Jared Penta was able to create contact on the pitches out of Jones’ hand, having a first inning single and a sixth inning leadoff triple.
“I have been hitting the ball well all season because of my work in the off-season,” said Falcon catcher Murphy, batting No. 3 in the Seekonk order, of his winter months at a Pawtucket facility.
Murphy smacked a first-pitch single into center field to drive in a pair of runs for Seekonk, which had loaded the bases on three consecutive walks to Jaden Arruda, Kam Casala and Cam Culpan. Murphy then later scored run No. 5 for Seekonk on a wild pitch.
In the fifth inning, Culpan laced a single down the first base line as the leadoff batter in the frame before Murphy smashed his home run to right field to create a 7-1 lead.
Seekonk overcame an early one-run deficit by tying the score in the second inning. Brendan Morales drew a leadoff walk and scored on a two-out opposite field pop single into left field off the bat of Charlie Lehourites.
Seekonk was retired in order in three frames, Attleboro High senior and Team Elliott reliever Jason Pappone set down the final nine batters that he faced with three popups, three groundouts and three strikeouts.
Team Elliott staked a one-run lead in the first inning with an unearned run. Evan Vigorito reached base on an error, advanced on a Jared Penta single down the first base line and scored on Luke Vaillancourt’s sacrifice flyball into right field.
Team Elliott didn’t score again until the sixth inning when Penta scorched his second hit, racing to third base on a drive into right field and scoring the second run on Nick McMahon’s sacrifice flyball.
Team Callahan 4, Norton 3
Attleboro High’s Tim Callahan smacked three hits, the third of which plated Eoin Kelleher with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning as Team Callahan overcame a three-run deficit to prevail over Norton at the Dave Mollica Baseball Complex.
Team Callahan, the No. 2 seed, rallied for three runs in the fifth inning to knot the score as Callahan smacked a two-out, two-run single into center field.
Team Callahan will meet Seekonk for the title Wednesday at Hayward Field in Attleboro with a 5:15 p.m. first pitch.
Kelleher hurled four-plus scoreless innings of relief, throwing 76 pitches for Team Callahan. Kelleher retired the Norton side in order in just one frame, the fifth inning, but took six strikeouts.
Kelleher provided the final out of the seventh inning for Norton with the potential go-ahead run for Norton was stationed at second base after Jordan McBride reached base on an error and advanced on a passed ball. But Team Callahan first baseman Troy VanVliet fielded a roller and flipped to Kelleher for the third out.
In the bottom of the frame, Kelleher belted a double down the first base line and moved to third base on a wild pitch. Callahan stepped into the batter’s box and slammed a 1-and-2 count pitch into left-center to send Kelleher across the plate with the winning run.
Norton had taken a 3-0 lead in the second inning as Bishop Feehan’s Tyler Ahmed uncorked a bases-loaded, two-out, three-run double.
Team Callahan rallied in the fifth inning. Both Ryan Morry and Adam Walker singled and Cam McClary followed with an RBI single up the middle. Callahan followed by slicing his two-out, two-run base hit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.