NORTON — It took eight innings but Team Harding earned its first victory of the Attleboro Area Sandlot Baseball League season, taking a 5-4 win over Norton Tuesday at the Dave Mollica Baseball Complex.
Chris Vogel ended a 13-pitch at bat by slapping an infield fielder's choice to force home the tying run. Team Harding (1-6) rallied for two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to erase a one-run deficit as Aiden Hochwarter was hit by a pitch and Gavin Wells drew a walk. Cam Higney and Eric Malcolmson both drew walks to jam the bags with Wells scoring the winning run on a wild pitch.
Team Harding erased an early two-run deficit in the third inning on back-to-back RBI doubles by Malcolmson and Tyler Bannon. Team Harding then gained a 3-2 edge in the fifth inning as Ben Hochwarter scored on a single up the middle by Malcolmson.
Norton (4-4) knotted the score on a sacrifice flyball to left field by Mike Hutchinson in the fifth inning. Ben Hochwarter took the mound decision for Team Harding, hurling two scoreless innings of relief.
Team Elliott 12, Seekonk 6
SEEKONK – Luke Vaillancourt and Jared Penta waved mighty bats as Team Elliott (5-2) took over first place in the Sandlot Baseball League with a victory at Seekonk.
Vaillancourt had two hits, drew a walk and drove in three runs, while Pena socked three hits and drew a walk. In addition, Brady Johnson had two hits.
Mike Curran pitched two shutout innings in relief for Team Elliott, while 14-year old Alex Conforatta scattered two hits and allowed just one earned run over three innings of relief.
Team Elliott scored five second inning runs to overcome an early deficit, scoring four of the runs with two outs. Evan Vigorito hammered a two-out RBI triple, while Nick McMahon had an RBI single and Vaillancourt a two-run single. Seekonk tallied four runs in the bottom of the first inning to erase a 1-0 gap.
Team Elliott added three runs in the seventh inning after Seekonk had closed to 7-5 in the fourth inning.
