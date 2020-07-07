NORTON — Not since stepping into the batter’s box at Campanelli Stadium in Brockton for the MIAA Division I South Sectional baseball title game had Attleboro High grad Troy VanVliet swung a bat.
And it had been back in early March since Eoin Kelleher had fired a baseball from his hand while representing St. Olaf College.
But the pair of former Bombardier teammates greatly aided Attleboro-Callahan to its first victory of the Attleboro Area Sandlot Baseball League season Tuesday in a 4-2 decision over Norton at the Dave Mollica Baseball Complex.
VanVliet hammered a bases-loaded, three-run double to left field in the sixth inning to erase a one-run deficit for Attleboro.
Kelleher faced only seven batters in two-plus sparkling innings of relief pitching, picking off a Norton runner at first base for the final out of the fifth inning and picking off another for the second out of the seventh inning.
Attleboro-Callahan (1-1) needed those heroics too to overcome an over-powering four-inning mound performance by recent Norton High grad Mike Belcher. Headed to Rhode Island College after being a mainstay on the Lancer basketball court as well, the 6-foot-5 Belcher allowed two hits and two walks while retiring nine Attleboro batters on strikes.
VanVliet did not play baseball last summer with the South Attleboro American Legion Post 312 team and was going to pursue a career as a firefighter, but that fell through and he enrolled at CCRI. In his return to baseball, VanVliet has been on base twice in both games for Attleboro.
“It’ll be an opportunity to play baseball again, my last game was senior year,” VanVliet said of his return to the diamond.
He made the most of a 3-and-1 pitch to erase a 2-1 deficit. Kelleher, leading off the frame for Attleboro in the sixth inning, reached base on a single to third base, Adam Walker singled into right field and Cam Fitzpatrick drew a walk to jam the bags.
“I’ve been working a lot on my mechanics, just stay relaxed,” VanVliet said. “Just get my timing down, see the ball well,” he added. “It’s tough early, I got a lot of the jitters out. At 3-and-1 (count) I was looking for the fastball, he had just thrown a few curveballs and I hit away.”
Van Vliet was a major factor in Attleboro taking a 1-0 lead in the first inning against Belcher. With two outs, Fitzpatrick and VanVliet both drew walks and then executed a double steal.
Belcher erased an Attleboro uprising in the third inning by fielding a ground ball and initiating a double play on rundowns of two baserunners.
“My pitching would have been a lot worse if I hadn’t pitched since last year,” Kelleher said of his collegiate work in Minnesota. “I felt fine. It was the first time working in so long, since early March.”
Kelleher got Attleboro out of a bases loaded jam in the fifth inning. Austin Nosky and Jordan McBride had singles sandwiched around a walk to K.J. Williams for Norton. After picking off a Norton runner for the final out, Kelleher retired the Norton side in order in the sixth inning with two strikeouts and faced only three batters in the seventh, notching the final out on another strikeout.
Norton tied the score in the second inning when Bishop Feehan High’s Tyler Ahmed drew a walk, Dylan Donahue reached base on an error and Evan Lander drew a walk to jam the bags for Belcher, who looped a 3-and-2 pitch for an RBI single into left field.
Norton gained the lead in the fifth inning as Nosky singled to begin the rally and McBride clubbed a two-out RBI single into right field.
North Attleboro High grad Matt Wanless, Attleboro’s starting pitcher who is entering his sophomore year at Worcester State, limited Norton to one run over three innings.
Seekonk 8, Attleboro-Harding 4
Kevin Moszkowicz allowed just one run and two hits over four-plus innings of work on the pitching mound for Seekonk in its second victory of the Sandlot League season.
Moszkowicz retired seven Attleboro batters on strikes, waging a duel with Attleboro starter Joe Hartnett, a senior at North Attleboro High.
Through three innings the score was deadlocked at 1-1, with Harnett allowing only an unearned run while striking out four.
Seekonk used a four-run fourth inning to take the lead and then rallied for three runs in the sixth. Kam Casala had two hits and two RBI for Seekonk.
