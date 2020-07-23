NORTH ATTLEBORO — Former North Attleboro High Rocketeer Matt Wanless hurled five innings, scattering two hits as Team Callahan scored a 9-2 victory over Team Harding Thursday in a rain-shortened Attleboro Area Sandlot Baseball League game at DiNardo Field.
Team Callahan (5-3) tallied a trio of secomnd inning runs and then added six runs in the fourth inning to support Wanless, a freshman at Worcester State. The righthander struck out five, allowing two runs to Team Harding in the second inning with Owen Harding and Joe Harnett scoring.
Eoin Kelleher smacked three hits and drove in three runs for Team Callahan. Tom Callahan (three RBI) and Ryan Morry (two RBI) each had two hits.
