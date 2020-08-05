SEEKONK — Batting in the No. 8 spot of the order, as the designated hitter, is just fine for recent North Attleboro High School grad Joe Barrows, a member of Team Elliott in the Attleboro Area Sandlot Baseball League.
“It took a couple of games of getting used to live pitching,” Barrows said of finding his groove at the plate, such that he spanked three hits and scored three runs Wednesday for Team Elliott in a 12-7 victory over Seekonk. “After that, it was just like it always is, being out with the boys!”
Not only did Team Elliott (11-4) erase an early two-run deficit, but it avenged a one-run loss to Seekonk two nights earlier.
Team Elliott erupted for four runs in the fifth inning on three hits, and then added five more runs in the sixth on five hits.
North Attleboro High product Jared Penta slammed four hits batting out of the No. 2 spot of the order for Team Elliott, scoring three runs. In addition, Attleboro High’s Nick McMahon (two runs scored) drove in two runs, North Attleboro High’s John Connolly (two runs scored) and North Attleboro High’s Griffin Hodson (two runs scored) handsomely aided the attack as Team Elliott amassed 13 hits.
Barrows belted a leadoff double into left field to ignite Team Elliott’s four-run surge in the fifth inning, stroked an RBI single into center field in the sixth inning, and added his third hit of the game, a single into left field, in a two-run seventh inning.
The Salve Regina University-bound Barrows said that after a week of Sandlot League Baseball, “Everything has been back to normal, I’m more consistent,” of his time in the batter’s box.
“As soon as the high school season got cut off, we had no idea that we’d be doing this, so I took a little bit of time off. I’ve been stroking the ball. I got some good looks on him (Seekonk pitching).”
Luke Vaillancourt supplied the big blow for Team Elliott at the plate in the fifth inning, hammering a two-out, two-run single into center field to break a 3-3 tie.
Earlier in the frame, after a Barrows two-base hit, Evan Vigorito lofted a run-producing sacrifice fly. Penta then belted his second hit, a single into left field, and scored on a wild pitch. Then both McMahon and Connolly drew walks, coming around on Vaillancourt’s blast.
In the sixth inning, Hodson smashed a leadoff double and scored on Barrows’ base hit. Vigorito (RBI) and Penta both singled, and McMahon followed with a deep two-run double to center field. A ground ball by Connolly plated run No. 10.
Team Elliott got on the scoreboard in the fourth inning as Connolly hammered a leadoff double into left field and scored on an Owen Harding single to right.
Seekonk (7-7) scored single runs in the second, third and fourth innings, but also left eight baserunners stranded during that span.
Seekonk took the lead in the second inning as Quinnipiac University-bound Charlie Lehourites laced the first of his two hits, advanced on a Jaden Arruda sacrifice and scored on a two-out single off the bat of Josh Valente.
In the third inning, Gettysburg College-bound Tom Gordon (three walks, RBI single) drew the second of his trio of free passes to first base and scored on a two-out single into left by Lehourites.
Seekonk reclaimed its two-run lead in the fourth inning as Jaden Pappas reached base on an error, was sacrificed over by Valente and scored on a two-out single by Cam Culpan.
Seekonk then made things tantalizing by scoring four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning. Leadoff batter Kam Casala (three walks) drew a free pass to first base and Cuplan reached base on an error. Gordon followed with an RBI single, Jack Murphy hammered a two-run double and a Kevin Moszkowicz ground ball plated run No. 7.
Team Callahan 12-7, Team Harding 2-7
ATTLEBORO — Tyler Bannon belted four hits over two games, including a home run for Team Harding in the first game of a doubleheader with Team Callahan in a Sandlot League game.
Team Callahan (9-4-1) prevailed in the opening game by scoring a pair of first-inning runs and then tacking on six more in the second frame to gain an 8-1 edge.
Team Callahan owned a 7-3 lead in the darkness-shortened five-inning nightcap. Team Harding deadlocked the score in the fifth inning on four consecutive walks, with Joe Hartnett drawing a leadoff free pass and then scoring the tying tally on a Connor Barer walk.
Team Harding (1-12-1) had rallied for three runs with two outs in the fourth inning to close the gap, as Bannon socked a two-run double and Dylan Harding followed with an RBI single.
North Attleboro High product Russ Dunlap pitched a complete game, tossing 82 pitches for Team Callahan in the opener. In that first game for Team Callahan, Bishop Feehan’s Matt Alessandro (four RBI) smashed a three-run triple in the second inning. Tim Callahan stroked three hits and Troy Van Vliet two, while Adam Walker scored a pair of runs.
