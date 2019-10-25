FOXBORO — New England Patriots’ receiver Mohamed Sanu is encouraged about the chemistry he has built with quarterback Tom Brady in just three practices.
“It’s like we’ve know each other for a long time,” said Sanu, a recent trade acquisition for the Patriots who sent a second-round pick to the Atlanta Falcons for the eight-year veteran on Tuesday.
“It’s been great,” Sanu said. “We’ve been spending a lot of time together when we’ve got free time, getting on the same page. Seeing how he sees things, and making sure when he sees this, we’re seeing the same things. It’s going well.”
Brady said it has been good getting to know Sanu as well. He said the receiver is someone he has been impressed by during his eight years with the Falcons.
“I’ve watched him for a long time, and always impressed by his abilities, his attitude,” Brady said of Sanu. “It’s just been great to have him out there, so hopefully we’ll get him up-to-speed as fast as possible.”
Sanu will likely be active on Sunday when the Patriots host the Cleveland Browns at Gillette Stadium. As he continues to get integrated to the playbook, Sanu will not likely see an extensive amount of snaps.
“(He’s a) smart kid, picks things up well,” Belichick said. “We’ll see what we can do here. Sometimes as it accumulates – early downs, third down, red area, situational stuff. We’ll see what the load looks like, but he’s made good progress both days. Works hard. Good kid. (He) is really in-tune and trying very hard to pick up things quickly and get on the same page as everybody else. That’s obviously a long way to go, a lot of work to do, but he’s working hard at it, so we appreciate that.”
Belichick on Gordon to IR
Belichick was asked if rookie receiver N’Keal Harry’s development was part of the reason the Patriots placed fellow receiver Josh Gordon on injured reserve this week.
“Look, we’re not going to carry 10 receivers on the team so something is going to have to happen, I don’t know what,” Belichick said. “I can’t imagine we’d carry that many players at one position. At some point numbers have to become a factor when they get high. It’s the National Football League. This isn’t college.”
Belichick would not disclose whether the Patriots were planning to release Gordon when he was healthy, as multiple reports indicated this past week.
“That’s a conversation for later. He’s not healthy right now,” Belichick said.
Bethel looks forward to working with Slater
Justin Bethel is one of the best special teams players in the NFL. It’s the reason why the Patriots immediately jumped on the opportunity to sign him after he was strangely released from the Baltimore Ravens because they wanted to receiver a compensatory pick.
“I’m excited to be here, the circumstances of which I got here were kind of crazy, but I’m excited to be here and do my part to help the team become a better team,” Bethel said on Friday.
Bethel, a Pro Bowler as well, now pairs up with All-Pro Matthew Slater and fellow standout Jon Jones. It is one of the better special team’s combinations the Patriots have had over the years and Bethel is eager to get started with the group. He spoke highly of Slater.
“He’s one of the greatest to do it,” Bethel said of Slater. “We both been kind of at the top of our position and we both done a lot of things that you know you can look at like ‘Oh, let me try and take this, he does this let me try and take this.
“When I got here, I was like ‘What are the chances being on the same team with him?’ So it’s exciting to be able to finally get here with him and work hand-in-hand.”
Bennett trade made official
While Belichick would not confirm the Patriots were trading Michael Bennett (the team announced it later on Friday) to the Dallas Cowboys, he briefly discussed what went into the trade.
“There’s a lot of factors. Multiple considerations on this,” he said. “But, look, in the end, I think Mike’s a good player. We brought him here; he helped our team. I think he would help us, but we’ve only get a certain number of – certain things we’ve got to work with and work around, and that’s what we have to do.”
Belichick did not address if Bennett had requested a trade and said the Patriots are always trying to do what’s best for the team.
Brady being Brady?
Throughout the past week, national headlines have been made in reference to Brady’s future. ‘Would Brady retire? Will he return to New England? Will he play elsewhere?’ were among the many talking points. None of which interested Brady, however.
“My contract situation hasn’t changed in many months, so I don’t know why it gets brought up now. I don’t know,” Brady said. “I think it’s just hype, media, and everyone’s trying to make money and that’s what it’s about. I don’t get into it. I mean, honestly, my situation hasn’t changed. I’m just focused on what I’m always focused on, which is this week, trying to be a great quarterback for this team. As I said the other day, things happened at the right times, but this isn’t the right time.”
“I’m a 42 year-old man, man. I get tired,” Brady said. “No, it’s just – part of it’s just being Tom Brady, I guess.”
Weatherman vs. Bill, again
Forecasts are calling for heavy rain and wind Sunday when the Patriots host the Browns, but Belichick couldn’t care less.
He told reporters he would not talk to his team about the weather conditions until “as late as possible” and proceeded with a Belichick-versus-the-weatherman-like rant.
“In the Giants’ game (Week 6), it was supposed to be a monsoon and everything and, like usual, there was not one drop of rain and let’s say minimal wind,” Belichick said. “Well there was some wind. It was across the field, so it didn’t affect the game that much ...
“We went down to Miami and we thought it was going to be hot. We thought it was going to be hot when it was scheduled. We thought it was going to be hot in training camp. We thought it was going to be hot the week before the game. We thought it was going to be hot the day of the game and it was. So, predicting heat in Miami in September … maybe you and I can figure that out.
“I’ve seen the forecast (for Sunday against the Browns). This is the exact same forecast we had for the Giants. Not one drop of rain. So, we’ll see. I don’t know. I’m sure it’s hard to get it right, especially in a specific location such as this. Where it is 10 miles from here and where it is here makes all the difference in the world to us. That’s the world we’re in. So, we’ll see.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.