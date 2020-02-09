BOSTON -- Led by a school record-setting performance in the 300-meter dash by junior Jaren Ramos, the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High boys' winter track team captured the South Coast Conference title at the Reggie Lewis Center.
"We had some great performances," Falcon coach Brendan Delano said of Ramos clocking a 36.33 second time to shatter a record that existed for 15 years. Ramos also ran the anchor leg for the title-taking 200 relay team, making up a 10-meter deficit to give D-R the win in a time of 1:34.52.
The Falcons compiled 90 points, far ahead of runner-up Greater New Bedford Voke (54), while Seekonk was fourth (44).
D-R managed to outdistance its competition as both Brodie Jacques (high jump) and Alex Violette (two mile) won events, while Seth Cordeiro took second with the shot put.
Henry Jordan won the 600 and Andrew Cabral finished first in the 1,000 for Seekonk.
South Coast Conference Championship Track and Field Meet
Dighton-Rehoboth placements: Boys: 55 2-Brodie Jacques 6.83; 4-Seth Cordeiro 6.84, 7-Alec Bilodeau 6.95; 300 1-Jaren Ramos 36.33, 5-Hendrix Pray 38.85, 10-Jacob Suprenard 39.08; 600 6-Josh Rebello 1:30.93; 1,000 3-Jason Ruta 2:56.77, 10-Kyle Bisbano 3:05.43; 2 mile 1-Alex Violette 10:15.46; 55 hurdles 2-Miquel Garcia 8:20, Tyler Kindberg 9:04; 4x200 1-Garcia, Jacques, Pray, Ramos; High jump 1-Jacques 6-2; Long jump 4-Bilodeau 18-9 1/4, 5-Ramos 18-5 3/4, 10-Matt Duare 17-0; Shot put 2-Cordeiro 45-2 1/2, 6-Owen Hebda 40-4, 9-Garcia 36-9; Girls: 55 2-Natalia Martin 7.73, 5-Mary Macdonald 7.88, 7-Julia Dacosta 8.04; 300 3 Kiara Abrantes 45.53, 5-Grace Sullivan 47.55, 10-Angie Cabral 48.86; 600 7-Kameron Marando 1:52.66, 10-Katie Moura 1:55.05; 1,000 7-Grace Fagundes 3:40.69, 9-Ashley Damon 3:41.81; Mile 4-Avery Thomas 5:53.52; Two-mile 6-Isabel Murdock 13:22.41, 9-Kirsten Corvi 13:53.91; 55 hurdles 5-Dacosta 9.44, 9-Angel Correia 10.17; Long jump 6-Correia 14-05.50, 8-Damon 13-09.00, 9-Dacosta 13-06.00. Shot put 2-Kaylee Goss 30-7 1/2, 3-Madelyn Kelley 30-1/4, 10-Ava Pequeneza 27-5 3/4.
Seekonk placements: Boys: 600 1-Henry Jordan 1:27; 1,000 1-Andrew Cabral 2:41.31; Mile 1-Cabral 4:34.78, 4-James Tenreiro 4:49.24; Two mile 4-Zachary Read 10:52.64, 7-Jordan 11:27.40; 4x800 relay 2-Connie Barbary, Cristano Almeida, James Perraro, Cabral 9:13.89; Long jump 8-Mathieu Dundas 17-07.00; Shot put 3-David Pedro 44-05.75. Girls: 600 Paige Fecteau 1:49.48; 1,000 1-Hanna Bradbury 3:16.04; Mile 2-Kiley Halpin 5:50.24; Two-mile 5-Julia Rickard 13:11.69; High jump Allison Houle, 4-6; Shot put 1-Mackenzie Gingras 32-5 1/2, 6-Lauren Morales 28-11 1/2.
