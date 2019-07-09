ATTLEBORO — Turning in his lacrosse stick for a lengthy list of phone numbers and contacts, Christian Schatz is assuming the reins of the Bishop Feehan High School athletics programs.
Schatz, who served as the boys’ lacrosse coach at Bishop Feehan High since the 2012 season, guiding the Shamrocks to seven MIAA Tournament appearances in his eight seasons, has officially been named the Shamrocks’ Athletic Director.
“I have always wanted to serve as a high school athletic director, and I’m honored that my opportunity is here at Bishop Feehan,” Schatz, a graduate from LaSalle Academy in Providence and Assumption College in Worcester said.
“Bishop Feehan has a strong legacy of athletic excellence, not just through winning championships but in modeling good sportsmanship, one of our community’s most important values,” Schatz added. “I can’t wait to begin working with our outstanding, mission-focused coaches and our talented student-athletes to build on that tradition and help our programs grow in exciting ways.”
Schatz takes the primary leadership position in a thriving Shamrock athletic program. More than 700 Bishop Feehan student-athletes participate in 25 interscholastic athletic programs, and the school sponsors 49 teams across the varsity, junior varsity and freshman levels.
Schatz replaces Gary Doherty, who served as both athletic director and varsity football head coach. Former Malden Catholic High football coach Bryan Pinabell was recently named to succeed Doherty as the Shamrocks’ football coach, while becoming a member of the Bishop Feehan Social Studies Department and as an assistant baseball coach.
Schatz also served as an assistant coach with the Shamrock girls’ soccer team and will relinquish that post. He will commence a search for his replacement as the Bishop Feehan High boys’ varsity lacrosse coach.
Schatz’s Shamrock boys’ lacrosse teams have advanced into no less than the quarterfinal round of five consecutive MIAA tournaments.
Schatz’s Shamrocks produced a school single-season record 17 wins in 2013. His best season came in 2017, when the Shamrocks compiled an overall slate of 16-5, competing in the Division 2 South Tournament title game against Hingham.
The Shamrocks won nine matches in 2019 and reached the Division 2 South quarterfinals, and won 10 matches in 2018 and advanced to the Division 2 South quarterfinals.
The Shamrocks posted an overall record of 16-4 during the 2016 season, reaching the Division 2 South quarterfinals, and in 2015, the Shamrocks sported a 13-7 slate and once again advanced to the quarterfinals of the Division 2 South Tournament.
“We couldn’t be happier than to have Coach Schatz moving up to the athletic director role,” Tim Sullivan, a Bishop Feehan High graduate and Bishop Feehan president said. “He’s been an excellent teacher, coach and role model here for a decade, and he’s more than prepared for this next leadership challenge.””
Schatz has worked at Feehan since 2011, serving as a full-time member of the school’s Social Studies faculty and working with student-athletes in the boys’ lacrosse and girls’ soccer programs.
During his tenure as the Shamrock boys’ lacrosse coach, the team has won 100 games over the past eight seasons, earning seven Eastern Athletic Conference titles.
In addition, Schatz led the boys’ and girls’ lacrosse programs into a partnership with Friends of Jaclyn, a national organization that pairs high school and college sports teams with children battling pediatric cancers.
Schatz holds masters degrees in education from Providence College and in coaching and athletic administration from Concordia University Irvine in Irvine, Calif.
“Feehan has a robust, highly competitive sports program with winning teams at almost every level in nearly every sport offered by the MIAA and more,” Sullivan added. “Coach Schatz will help ensure that our student-athletes continue to receive the kind of support they need for the long term.”
