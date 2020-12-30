KINGSTON, R.I. — The number 20 jumped out at former Bishop Feehan High hoops standout Mark Schmidt.
That was the number of turnovers that his St. Bonaventure basketball team committed in a 63-57 loss at the University of Rhode Island Wednesday in its Atlantic-10 Conference season opener.
Those miscues allowed the Rams to score 20 points and win for the fifth straight time over the Bonnies at the Ryan Center.
The Bonnies (2-1) shot just 39 percent from the floor (24-for-61), hitting five of 15 3-point shots while being out-rebounded 42-29.
“It’s easy to score in the open court,” Schmidt said of URI taking away the Bonnies’ transtion. “It’s easier to score when you have numbers and that’s how you can score points.”
St. Bonaventure pulled within 54-51 on a layup by Jalen Shaw with 2:41 to go and to within 57-53 on another Shaw basket with 59 seconds to go.
But the Bonnies committed turnovers on two straight possessions in trailing by three and then another in trailing by four.
“You’re still going to have to execute on the offensive end,” Schmidt added. “They’re (URI) really aggressive getting in the passing lanes. They’re really aggressive shocking ball screens. That’s why it’s very important for us to be able to take care of the basketball and get shots up.”
URI’s Fatts Russell hit two free throews with just under a minute left to put URI up 59-53, then Jeremy Sheppard hit pairs of free throws with 27 and nine seconds left to keep the Bonnies at bay.
URI (4-5) has held six foes to 70 points or less this season and have won eight of the last 11 meetings with the Bonnies.
“We don’t want to attack them just a five-on-five game,” Schmidt said. “They’re good in the half court.”
URI’s Antwan Walker led all scorers with 18 points.
“I wish we had seven, eight more games under our belt so we can have a better feel for what we have,” Schmidt said. “You want the non-conference to be a time where you can work out the kinks, find out rotations, and what works and doesn’t work.
“We haven’t had an opportunity to do that. It’s a little tough going into conference play, playing only two games, but that’s how it is. It’s a crazy year, we just have to adapt to it and do the best job we can.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.