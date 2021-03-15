OLEAN, N.Y. — After a regular season title and Atlantic-10 Conference tournament title, Mark Schmidt and his St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team now have their second NCAA Tournament bid in hand.
“The smiles on the guy’s faces is what you coach for,” Schmidt said after the Bonnies beat Virginia Commonwealth University Sunday afternoon for the school’s first-ever Atlantic-10 title and then were selected as the No. 9 seed in the East Regional Sunday night.
“Those are the memories that will last a lifetime,” said Schmidt, now in his 14th season in leading the Bonnies, as St. Bonaventure’s all-time winningest coach with 245 wins.
The Bonnies will meet No. 8 seed LSU Saturday at 1:45 p.m. in Bloomington, Ind.
“You know, they put everything into it, it’s a dream come true — this is what you dream of in the backyard,” Schmidt said, recalling his youth days in North Attleboro and playing basketball at Bishop Feehan High, then at Boston College.
The Bonnies captured the Atlantic-10 championship with a 19-point win over VCU to gain the conference’s automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament. The Bonnies held a 42-32 rebounding edge, scoring 30 points in the paint and 17 second chance points, while shooting 16-for-20 at the free throw line.
Schmidt guided the Bonnies to a 9-1 start of the season, the best for the program since 1971. During the season, the Bonnies built an impressive NCAA Tournament resume by going 11-4 against Quadrant 1, 2 and 3 opponents, including a 6-3 mark against Quad 1 and 2 teams. SBU took an NCAA NET ranking of 27 into Selection Sunday.
St. Bonaventure last made a trip to the Big Dance in 2018, earning a win over UCLA in the First Four with a school record 26 wins.
“Two years ago, four of our guys, couldn’t finish,” Schmidt said of the Bonnies advancing to the A-10 Tournament title game, but losing the final. “A lot of times, you don’t get a second chance in life and those guys got a second chance and finished.”
The Bonnies and Schmidt felt snubbed by the NCAA during the 2015-16 season in which they won 22 games, including a 14-4 A-10 record.
That was the first of three straight 20-win seasons for Schmidt and St. Bonaventure before finally being presented a chance for the national championship with a 2017-18 season NCAA bid.
“I’m really proud of our team, players, staff and administration,” Schmidt said. “We didn’t change what got us here. We defended, we rebounded and we took care of the basketball.
“You know VCU, they’re so well-coached and if you don’t take care of the basketball, they’re going to get out on the break, and their fast break numbers are lethal.”
This will be Schmidt’s second NCAA Tournament while it will be the eighth in Bonnies’ basketball history.
St. Bonaventure is fueled by point guard Kyle Lofton (14.2 ppg, 5.5 apg), a back-to-back Atlantic-10 First Team All-Conference selection, and A-10 Defensive Player of the Year Osun Osunniyi (10.3 ppg, 9.3 rpg).
“I told the team before the season started the season that the teams that are able to handle the adversity of the year were going to be the ones that were going to be successful.” Schmidt said. “We really stuck together and when you stick together and handle adversity in a positive way, good things can happen.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.