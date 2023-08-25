At long last, the high school fall season has arrived.
The King Philip Regional High boys golf team opened the area competition on Friday with a win over Stoughton High at Wentworth Hills Country Club. Meanwhile, a number of other area teams are looking to not only return to form from last season, but are aiming for an even deeper run into the postseason.
In field hockey, Foxboro boasted one of the most successful 2022 seasons in the area as a top-five team in Division 3. The Warriors hit the field on Friday in a scrimmage against Dover-Sherborn to get their first taste of what is to come.
“It gave me an opportunity to look at who is where, who is working and the positives. We should have another strong team,” Foxboro head coach Melissa Bordieri said. “The majority of the varsity team is returning. That’s the good thing. Even though the majority is returning, I lost some key players in key positions. It’s kind of like a new team again. It’s very upbeat and positive and there’s been some young girls who came in. So getting them used to the culture, it’s great.”
With preseason practices having begun last Friday, Bordieri said there have been things to work, but the potential of a great team is present for her.
“It’s only five days so there’s certainly some things we need to work on, but I thought from a foundation-to-build-on standpoint, it was really good,” Bordieri said. “The very first day was very positive for me, I thought we looked really good in terms of conditioning. The girls are really motivated.”
Over on the King Philip football field, the Warriors are back in action ahead of a slate of scrimmages this preseason. After losing numerous influential seniors from a year ago, King Philip is looking to again be a tough team to beat in the Hockomock League in its quest to return to the Super Bowl for yet another season.
King Philip head coach Brian Lee said the off-season went well for his side, adding it’s great to be back out on the field getting back to work. After a year where the next man up played key in King Philip’s season-long success, Lee said it’s important to think about what’s going on in preseason now as apposed to what is further down the road.
“It’s great,” Lee said. “It’s why we do it, we want to be out on the field. We had a great off-season and it’s nice to finally get to work on the football aspect of things. Expectations are that we show up and compete in every game. Controlling things we can control and making sure we’re physically and mentally ready to go. Making sure the coaches have the guys int he right spots and that the coaches are prepared against the opponents.
“We can’t think about playoffs before Game One,” he added. “It’s just trying to focus to make sure we’re as prepared as we can for Walpole (in the opener).”
Bishop Feehan’s girls soccer squad is excited to be back on the pitch after a long off-season. The Shamrocks went on a tear last year, racking up 19 wins before an untimely state tournament loss to Hingham in penalty kicks.
Preseason has seen the Shamrock returners in shape and ready for more this preseason where more players have tied out than ever before for the Shamrocks, according to head coach Phil Silva.
“We have a strong group returning,” Silva said. “They’ve come in super focused. The fitness level (for the three captains) is on fire and it’s kind of trickled down to the other returners. We’ve picked up some young players who look like they can help us and some transfers too. It’s been a good week.”
Expectations are high for the Shamrocks, who look to improve on their strong standing as one of the top teams in the state. Silva believes the team can go further than the Div. 1 semifinals where they bowed out last season.
“I think we’re on four straight seasons where we’re either the one, two or three team (in the rankings),” Silva said. “That success is something we’re striving to live up to this year. They’re motivated to reach higher than what we did last year, but so are a number of other programs in the state. I’m really happy with the group that has come back from last year and their mentality going into this year.”
Across town in Attleboro, it’s a new era for the boys golf team with Mark Bonneau embarking on his third stint as head coach of the Bombardiers after being appointed in the summer. A new era for the blue and white also brings Bonneau a paid assistant (Rich Bracker), Bonneau is looking to usher in his success in the golf world and relay it to a team that has high potential.
“They’ve been responsive to me and Rich — we’re definitely the new sheriffs in town,” Bonneau said. “The kids can see the way we do things, the organization and the expectations we’ve set for them. The response from the kids has been fantastic because they see the potential of what we have to offer."
Bonneau is pleased with what he’s seen from the team with strong hope in a long-term view for the program.
“The kids are happy and I have some seniors coming back,” Bonneau said. “I know the Hock is no joke with some of the places we play and the teams are very good. I think we’ll hopefully be competitive with some of the stuff I’ve seen in tryouts. I am happy to see what I’ve seen so far."