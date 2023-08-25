At long last, the high school fall season has arrived.

The King Philip Regional High boys golf team opened the area competition on Friday with a win over Stoughton High at Wentworth Hills Country Club. Meanwhile, a number of other area teams are looking to not only return to form from last season, but are aiming for an even deeper run into the postseason.

