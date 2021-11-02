NORTON
In the more than two decades that Brian Walmsley has served as the men’s basketball coach at Wheaton College, the soon-to-be-born season will be the most challenging that he has ever faced.
Minus a year of competition due to the COVID-19 pandemic to go with one senior on the roster, along with freshmen and sophomores who have never played a minute of NEWMAC competition, preparing the Lyons for NCAA Division III competition has been a task like no other.
“This year is a huge, huge challenge outside of playing basketball,” Walmlsey said before practice Tuesday.
“Dealing with day-to-day changes of COVID policies and protocol and dealing with each school,” Walmsley said of the not-so-easy task of just boarding a bus for a road game. “Just trying to figure out when we have to wear masks, when we don’t. When we have to get tested, when we don’t.”
The Lyons open their season Friday against host UMass Dartmouth in the first round of the LaFrance Hospitality Tournament. Wheaton will play nine games during the month of November, including the home season opener Nov. 10 against Fisher College. The Lyons begin their NEWMAC calendar Jan. 5 against the Coast Guard Academy.
The NCAA allowed 120 days of practice during the pandemic canceled seasons for leagues, of which Walmsley used some 75 for individual and team instruction. “Hopefully all of that work will show up in games, we worked a lot on individual improvement.
“The backcourt is the strength of our team,” Walmsley said of his nine-deep contingent
The Lyons’ backcourt will have the strong suit with juniors Alex Carlisle (6-0, St. Johnsbury, Vt.) and Evan Cook (5-11, Dunstable) as the mainstays with junior Marckenley Lima (5-11, Xaverian High) in the rotation.
“Alex has emerged, he can be a top 10 player in our league,” Walmsley said of Carlisle’s playmaking and potential for points. “Cook is our other ball-handler and scorer, so that’s a pretty talented backcourt.”
Lending depth will be senior Zach Dagan (5-9 Merrimack, N.H.), juniors Ben Silvia (6-2, Barrington), sophomore Jaden Keliher (6-1, South Hampton, N.H.) and a trio of freshmen, Ehmil Johnson (6-0, Auburn), Spencer Labrecque (6-1, Nashua, N.H.) and Ty Murphy (6-0, Xaverian High).
“Lima played a little bit as a freshman and has improved a lot,” Walmsley said. “We have a lot of guys who will be playing their first minutes of college basketball.”
Walmsley has six true freshmen on the roster, including currently injured 6-foot-8 Khaled Thaher of Amman, Jordan, who found his way to Norton after spending two years at a high school in Daytona, Florida.
Junior Aaron Williams (6-5, Springfield) looms as a player of impact up front for Wheaton.
“Williams, a post player for us, had a great freshman year, averaging 20 points a game,” Walmsley said. “He’s one of our top four guys.”
Juniors Pat Oed (6-5, Woodlands, Tx.) and Sam Manganello (6-3, Falmouth, Me.) will be of influence in forward roles. Also in the frontcourt will be sophomore Ian Sullian (6-5, North Hampton, N.H.) and four freshmen – Tarmo Tari (6-5, Chelmsford), Duncan Bubar (6-6, Newton North High), Owen Kibbe (6-4, Carver) along with Thaler.
“Manganello did not play much as a freshman has come a long way , Oed will be able to help too,” Walmsley said. “Both of those guys will play some legitimate minutes and Bubar should be an impact player for us right away.”
Wheaton is still a bit under-sized for the NEWMAC, which was the lone conference to have four teams reach the NCAA Division III Tournament two years ago. Once again, MIT, Babson, WPI and Springfield are well stocked and Emerson College in Boston is a rising contender.
“The league is just so big, we have to continually recruit big to match up,” Walmsley said. “We brought in four forwards and we’ll continue to do it to try to get bigger.
“We’re going to have rely on defense and playing with intensity and hope that are guards can have good years,” Walmsley added. “We’ll try to get better along the way.”
