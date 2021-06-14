SEEKONK — Vernon Crawford is leaving Seekonk High School on top.
The former New England Patriot guided the Warriors to the South Coast Conference Small School Division championship in tbeir abbreviated Fall-2 gap season.
But Crawford will not be rehired for the fall 2021 season of football at Seekonk High School.
Seekonk High Athletic Director John Moran confirmed Monday that Crawford will no longer serve as the Warriors’ head coach, preferring not to comment if the decision was by mutual agreement.
Crawford met with Moran Friday for an annual review of the Warrior program. Discussions were such that the administration opted to turn the page on Crawford as the Warrior head coach and begin a search and review for a new head coach.
“It looks that way,” Moran said of beginning the process to find Crawford’s replacement. “I don’t want to say too much.”
Moran declined to say whether other factors led to the Seekonk High administration opting not to bring Crawford back.
Crawford has had recurring back issues that will likely require surgery over the summer months.
“But the doctors tell me that I could be back up walking in five days and ready to go,” said Crawford, who currently is aided by using a walker during his daily routines.
Crawford and the Warriors were shut out by Somerset Berkley in their season debut, but then proceeded to reel off six straight wins, beating previously unbeaten Fairhaven to gain the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage for the playoffs, beating the Blue Devils again in the title game.
“That was the first that I knew of it, I hadn’t talked to anybody,” Crawford sad of being summoned to confer with Moran on the program. “Why would I do that (resign)?”
Crawford, who posted a 47-46 record in 10 seasons of coaching the Warriors, had inquired during the middle of last week about access to the weight training facilities at Seekonk High for members of the football team when he learned that his future might not be on the Warrior sidelines.
“A lot of people want this program, the roster is loaded for the next couple of years,” Crawford said “There are some good jobs out there, Seekonk is one of them. I felt good where I was at. Nobody had asked me if I wanted to return.”
According to Moran, a number of individuals have expressed interest in the position, but “we have a great candidate,” he said.
Seekonk High could have a new head football coach by the end of the week or “within days,” Moran said, pending confirmation.
The 47-year-old Crawford played three seasons with the New England Patriots as a linebacker and specialty teams player in the late Nineties after being a fifth-round draft pick by the Patriots in 1997 out of Florida State, where he was a two-year starter on defense.
Prior to coaching at Seekonk High, Crawford served on the staff at Randolph High School and at Curry College in addition to working with the Boston Militia and Boston Renegades women’s football teams.
Crawford was with the Patriots for the 1997-99 seasons, then was released and signed by the Green Bay Packers for the 2000 season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.