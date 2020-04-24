Seekonk High grad, two-time All-American equestrian missing competition

Call Abbie Hopkins an All-American, and for the second time no less.
The Seekonk High School graduate doesn’t swim, toss the shot put, hit 3-pointers or score game-winning goals on the field hockey or soccer fields. No, Hopkins has gained All-American acclaim as a Second Team NCAA Equestrian selection as a junior riding at No. 11 nationally ranked University of Tennessee at Martin.
Hopkins gained the award in the equitation on the flat event riding competition after gaining NCAA All-American acclaim as a college freshman during the 2018 season in fences. She is only the second-ever Skyhawk from Tennesssee-Martin to gain national notice in two events.
For the uninitiated equestrian admirers, equitation is the art of horsemanship. It refers to a rider’s position while mounted and encompasses a rider’s ability to ride correctly and with effective aids. In horse show competition, the rider rather than the horse is evaluated.
What’s unique about equestrian riding is that individuals don’t ride upon their own or a favorite horse. Instead, horses are assigned on a blind draw basis to a rider, which increases the degree of difficulty not knowing the personalities of the animals.
Each equestrian team has four or five riders in each event. After the blind draw for horses is completed, each rider goes head-to-head against a rider from the opposing team that drew the same horse. Whichever rider receives the higher score, earns a point for the team.
Hopkins also competes in what is termed “flat” class, which has no jumping. A “jog” is a portion of competition in which a rider jogs alongside the horse on foot from the in-gate to the middle of the ring to demonstrate the horse’s soundness.
During her three-year career, Hopkins has won 19 competitions and five Most Outstanding Performer accolades in flat competition. And she has won 13 competitions and five MOP awards in the fences competition.
Hopkins compiled an 8-2-1 record over 11 equestrian competitions during the 2019-20 season, ranking her fifth nationally for the best winning percentage. She led Tennessee-Martin in individual records, scoring average and most outstanding performance recognition in equitation.
The Skyhawks’ junior captain earned the MOP awards back in October during the fall season against South Dakota State, then again Feb. 21 against New Paltz, and on Feb. 29 against Delaware.
And then, the coronavirus pandemic brought riding to a halt.
“This is really kind of culture shock for me, this is really different,” Hopkins said of not being in a saddle back on campus or at the Tibri Stable in Glocester, R.I., her home base of operations. “Maybe that’s why I’m so bored, too.”
Hopkins had a spectacular junior season. In the competition against Delaware, she scored a season-high 89 points. In addition, Hopkins scored points against No. 2 Oklahoma, No 3 South Carolina and No. 4 Southern Methodist University, winning all of those competitions, while gaining a tie against top-ranked and unbeaten Auburn.
Hopkins was named the Eastern Collegiate Athletic Conference flat Rider of the Year.
She was named the flat rider of the week three times and was the ECAC flat Rider of the Month for November. Hopkins was also the ECAC fences Rider of the Week twice as Tennessee-Martin has been among the top 10 nationally ranked programs.
Only four riders are selected to the NCAA All-America Team and Hopkins posted the fifth-best overall average score.
Hopkins is one of two New Englanders on the Skyhawk roster, which has student-athletes from 18 states, ranging from Florida to Washington, from California and Colorado to North Carolina and spots in between.
“Riding is my life, my passion, so this (pandemic) has been hard for me,” Hopkins said. “I miss it a lot. This has kind of taken away everything that I’ve worked for. There’s nothing else to compare.”
Hopkins is coached by Megan Cunningham Corvin at Tennessee-Martin, who was the program’s inaugural coach in 2005. She transitioned a club team to a varsity team participating in National Collegiate Equestrian Association Championships in 11 of 13 seasons since the program turned varsity.
She trained under Aster Pieters, Annie Dotoli, Fran Dotoli and Joe Dotoli at Tibri Horses, one of New England’s most premier hunter/jumper show stables. The stable is currently closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Hopkins last competition with the Skyhawks was in late February and has not been on a horse since early March while at Tennessee-Martin. She is going on nearly a month without setting foot in a barn.
“I think, though, when I do get back on a horse, I’m going to be in a lot of pain,” Hopkins said of having her training routine stopped. “I think that I’m going to be out of shape a bit. At school, we have workouts three days a week, a lot of lower body work and cardio.”
Hopkins began training as an adolescent at Tibri as the family asked her to become a “working student,” assisting in the daily barn work. Due to the expensive nature of the sport and coming from a middle income family, Hopkins began to show ponies at Tibri for potential sales.
The Dotoli family recognized her confidence around and on horses, thus began her recognition from national equestrian organizations. Riding a variety of horses also aided Hopkins in her competitions’ blind draws.
Hopkins became the 2016 R.I. Junior Medal equitation champion and qualified for the Hunterdon Cup that year, becoming the Ocala Circuit Reserve Champion in the 14-17 age division after coming off of the previous season in which she won six Region 6 (New England) championships.
“I had a good season,” Hopkins said. “Like my competition, I just try to do my best. I had a lot of practice working with Tibri, riding a lot of different horses. I had good draws and rode well.
Hopkins showed ponies for four years under the training of Jill Weinstein and qualified at age 11 for the National Pony Finals in Lexington, Ky. As fate would have it, her aunt Sharon Fisk bought her a horse to show.
During her junior and senior years at Seekonk High, immediately after the Warrior field hockey season was over, Hopkins would travel to Ocala, Fla., for four months to become a stable mate and rider for the Weinsteins. From 5 a.m. until 7 p.m., and with online classes and home-schooling in between, Hopkins cleaned the barns, fed and groomed the horses, rode any number of horses and continued to show horses for sale.
Last year as a Skyhawk sophomore, Hopkins won six competitions and posted a 73.4 regular season average score. Hopkins won three equitation competitions in the first four meets, including one against No. 1 ranked Auburn and received All-United Equestrian Conference accolades.
As a freshman at Tennessee-Martin, she became just the second rookie in school history to gain All-America honors in equitation. She became the first-ever Skyhawk to gain the United Equestrian Conference Equitation Freshman of the year award, taking a team-best eight wins, two most outstanding performer awards with a 67.9 average over 13 competitions.
Hopkins, a sociology major with a minor in criminal justice, says her now online workload of six courses is challenging.
She longs for the weekly strength and conditioning workouts back on campus.
“I sleep late then get up and do some homework and go for a run,” Hopkins said of returning to southern New England in mid-March. “Some classes are on a schedule, it’s not easy. I wish that I could be going out there and ride.
“It’s a big difference from being on campus. There’s not much that can be done other than riding itself. But at least I’ve been trying to teach myself how to cook.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.