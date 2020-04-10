SEEKONK — Seekonk High distance runner Andrew Cabral has been cited by the MIAA as its Male Athlete of the Month for March.
The Warrior junior runs distance events and relays for the winter and spring track teams and is a prominent member of the South Coast Conference powerhouse Seekonk High cross country team.
Carbral broke the Warriors’ cross country course record during the fall, was named the SCC Runner of the Year and finished fifth at the MIAA All-State Meet, covering the 3.1-mile course at 16:41 in Gardner.
Seekonk High veteran coach Frank Mooney cited in his recommendation of Cabral for the MIAA honor, “Andrew is so easy to work with and listens to the advice we give him related to his events.
“He is well-liked by both the boys and girls teams and loves to be around the sport of cross country and track and field.”
Cabral is a member of the Seekonk High honor roll and consistently challenges himself academically by enrolling in both honors and AP classes. He currently has a 3.8 GPA and has an interest in studying engineering and aerospace.
Cabral is also a member of the Seekonk High band as a baritone saxophone player. An active member of the Seekonk Community, he volunteers for the Seekonk Parks and Recreation Department, providing assistance during races. He also collects and delivers canned goods to Doorways, a local charity that provides support for those in need.
Mooney considers Cabral to be “a leader on the team and sets a good example for the other athletes.”
According to Seekonk High Principal, Dr. Bill Whalen, Cabral “is a bright, articulate, and conscientious student”.”
Cabral participates in community service through the cross country team.
According to Mooney, Andrew is “a constant easy-going person who loves life and shows it in his daily living style.”
The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) Student-Athlete of the Month Award is presented on a monthly basis to one male and one female student athlete who display excellence in the areas of academics, athletics and community service.
Student-athlete award winners become eligible for the Harry Agganis Student-Athlete of the Year Scholarship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.