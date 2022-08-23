SEEKONK — The Seekonk High School football, soccer and field hockey teams officially have a renovated Connelly Field to play on this fall.
The revamped field and adjacent Mooney Track were opened on Monday.
A new synthetic turf field replaces the previous field which was over 20 years old, along with a blue standard track along the outside of the field. The field was proposed in November of 2019 and was approved by the Town of Seekonk.
Throughout the project, the Connelly Field Turf and Mooney Track Renovation Building Committee oversaw the cost of the design services, plans, specifications and estimates for the renovations.
The field, which was completed by Huntress Associates, incorporates a modern design to the field with a shock pad underneath the field to help reduce contact and other sports-related injuries. The track also features eight lanes on the home straightaway and a second six-lane straightaway on the back stretch.
The field also features a revamped press box and public address system for better acoustics, along with a storage building to accommodate the Warriors’ track and field team. A draining system, walkways, fences and gates were also renovated to ensure the facility is ADA compliant.
“We are delighted to unveil the newly renovated Seekonk Connelly Field and Mooney Track the first day our students return to school this year,” Seekonk Superintendent Rich Drolet said. “Thanks to the tireless work from the Connelly Field Turf and Mooney Track Building Committee and Huntress Associates, current Seekonk students, Seekonk residents, and students for years to come will have access to an incredible sports complex.”
“On behalf of the committee, we are very excited to see the project come to a conclusion and we are grateful to the community for their support. We now have a first-class track and field that our students and community can be proud of for years to come,” Building Committee Chairperson Stephen Prew said.
The Town of Seekonk, the Seekonk Public Schools and the Connelly Field Turf & Mooney Track Renovation Building Committee plan to officially unveil the Connelly Field and Mooney Track with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday, Sept. 1 at 6 p.m.