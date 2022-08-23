2022-08-24-tsc-spt-Seekonk-High-field
An aerial view of the newly renovated Seekonk Connelly Field and Mooney Track at Seekonk High School.

 Seekonk Public Schools photo

SEEKONK — The Seekonk High School football, soccer and field hockey teams officially have a renovated Connelly Field to play on this fall.

The revamped field and adjacent Mooney Track were opened on Monday.